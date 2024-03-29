Kevin Kelleher back on the Circuit after 16-year break

BY MARTIN WALSH

MUCH has changed since Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher last competed in the Circuit of Ireland.

This weekend he returns to the event after an absence of 16 years since he finished an impressive eighth overall and winner of the Group N category. On that occasion and driving a Group N Mitsubishi Lancer E9, he was co-driven by his brother Martin on the three-day 20-stage, 300-plus kilometre event. Saturday’s event consists of eight stages totalling just 67.70km. Kelleher outlined why he’s decided to contest the Dungannon based event.

‘I just like to do something I haven't done in years. The idea of putting this car (a Mk2 Ford Escort) together was to do Galway and the Circuit and maybe try to go to Donegal as well,’ he said.

Of course, the recent Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally was always going to be part of any plan.

‘I was delighted with the rally. While I enjoyed all the stages, Glandore was the highlight – it was 17.5km of sheer rallying.’

Kelleher and his Clare co-driver Thomas Ryan actually lead the McEvoy Motorsport Irish Tarmac Championship for modified cars. This Saturday’s Circuit of Ireland may not be the challenge it was back in 2008 but it should still be enjoyable. Kelleher/Ryan are seeded at No. 43.

Meanwhile, further local interest is provided by Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan who will co-drive for Tyrone’s Barry Morris (Darrian T90 GTR); like Kelleher/Ryan, they compete in Class 7.