Ken Carmody navigates his way to ‘1000 Shakes’ win

BALLINCOLLIG navigator Ken Carmody and his Mogeely driver James Fitzgerald (Subaru Impreza) took a vital victory in the Cork ‘1000 Shakes’ Navigation Trial that was based in Aghinagh.

They completed the 110-mile route on a total of ten penalties to secure maximum championship points. After four rounds they now share the lead of the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation series with the Longford crew of Colin Duffy/Sam Johnson (Subaru Impreza), who were fourth on the Cork Motor Club promoted event.

The Clare/Sligo crew of Patsy McDonagh/Patrick Corcoran (Subaru Impreza) took the runner-up slot on the night with 24 penalties, one (penalty) ahead of the Ovens/Monaghan pairing of Owen Murphy/Shane Maguire (Subaru Impreza).

Leap’s James French/Ciarán French (Subaru Forester) won the Novice category and the award for the top Beginner’s went to Bandon’s David Beamish and Macroom’s Gary Kelleher (Ford Focus).

Fitzgerald/Carmody began the event four points behind series leaders Duffy/Johnson in search of a much-needed win to ramp up their national navigation championship bid.

From the Aghinagh start where the rain had stopped, to territory around Ballinagree, Clondrohid and Carriganimma, Fitzgerald/Carmody’s only major difficulty was in locating a farm lane near Clondrohid that also featured a plot and bash section. Indeed, they incurred most of their penalties around the Clondrohid area and arrived at the fuel halt near Macroom on eight penalties. The Monaghan crew of Pakie Duffy/Evin Hughes (Subaru Impreza) were on ten penalties with both Duffy/Johnson and McDonagh/Corcoran each with 14 penalties.

Mullingar’s Alan Shinnors and Drinagh’s Denis O’Donovan had a wrong approach at a via early in the night while Murphy/Maguire (Subaru Impreza) were next, on 20 and 22 penalties respectively.

In the second half of the night Fitzgerald/Carmody only incurred two further penalties and ended with ten penalties. A road network around Carriganimma and others at Rylane and Ballinagree brought difficulties for many of the other crews including Duffy/Johnson, who eventually finished fourth. Shinnors/O’Donovan missed two time points and along with a wrong approach they had to be content with eighth overall.

Elsewhere Rosscarbery’s Eric Calnan/PJ Hegarty (Toyota Celica) were 11th overall and second in the Beginners class; Bantry’s Seamus McHugh/Thomas Mulcahy (Suzuki Ignis) finished 13th overall and second in the Novice section and Macroom’s Padraig McCarthy/Darragh Lynch (Mazda) were 14th overall and third in Beginners category.

With some 56 time points, Carmody said, ‘It was a tough event, it was great to win as we really needed maximum points for both the national and Munster championships. We have twice finished runner-up in the national series that is based on the best six scores from eight events. The rounds that are in Cavan and Monaghan will be hard. Unfortunately, I will miss the next round in Monaghan, which is why we really had to win this one this weekend.’

Result: 1. J. Fitzgerald/K. Carmody (Subaru Impreza) 10 pens; 2. P. McDonagh /P. Corcoran (Subaru Impreza) 24 pens; 3. O. Murphy/S. Maguire (Subaru Impreza) 25 pens; 4. C. Duffy/S. Johnston (Subaru Impreza) 34 pens; 5. P. Duffy/E. Hughes (Subaru Impreza) 58 pens; 6. G. Collins/P. O’Sullivan (Subaru Impreza) 60 pens; 7. M. Phelan/R. Farrell (Subaru Impreza) 72 pens; 8. A. Shinnors/D. O'Donovan (Subaru Impreza) 80 pens; 9. J. French/C. French (Subaru Impreza) 118 pens; 10. D. Beamish/G. Kelleher (Ford Focus) 166 pens.