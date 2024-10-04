Judge hands down suspended sentence for bogus collection

A MAN who used a false ID to make a collection for ‘charity’ was given a four-month sentence that was suspended for two years by Judge James McNulty.

The case was previously heard at Skibbereen District Court but it was adjourned to a recent sitting of Bantry District Court for the production of an up-to-date probation report.

Judge McNulty noted that the accused, John Burke (22) of 72 Rathoonane, Monavalley, Tralee, had expressed remorse for the offence, which involved calling to houses at The Mills in Skibbereen without a permit, pretending he was raising funds for Trocaire.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client had €154 in court, and Judge McNulty directed that it be paid to the Skibbereen chapter of St Vincent de Paul.

The judge ordered the accused to enter into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next two years and he also instructed him to engage with the probation service and attend all appointments over the next 12 months.

Reading from the probation report, Judge McNulty commented that the accused appeared to be developing a pattern of offending.

He said it was the second time the accused had been prosecuted for making an unauthorised collection and that his offending targets vulnerable people in their homes. On this occasion, the judge said, he went door-to-door collecting money for a charity, which shows a lack of insight into the impact that his offending has on other people.

The judge noted that the accused had a serious road traffic accident 10 years ago which affected his health, and Ms McCarthy agreed: ‘The lack of insight doesn’t surprise me.’

Although this was a serious offence, Judge McNulty said he would give the accused an opportunity to prove he could keep the peace and be ‘a good citizen’ over the next two years.

He was given a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.