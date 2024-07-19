Judge couldn’t ignore ‘really high’ alcohol reading

A DISTRICT court judge told a Rosscarbery motorist that the court cannot ignore the fact that the reading for alcohol in his system was ‘really high’.

Judge Marie Keane was dealing with the case of Val Ivers at Clonakilty District Court.

Mr Ivers (55) of Cahermore Cross, Rosscabery pleaded guilty to drink driving on November 14th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Keane that Gda Vincent Hurley saw a Toyota Yaris driving erratically which drew his attention. He activated the patrol car’s lights and siren and stopped him at Curraheen, Rosscarbery.

‘He spoke to Mr Ivers and as a result of his observations he formed the opinion that he was intoxicated and incapable of driving. He was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘At the station he was unable to provide a breath specimen so a designated doctor was called to take a blood sample, which later turned out to be 231mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood.’

The court heard that he has four previous convictions, including two drink driving, dating back to 2005 and 1996.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client, who was a welder, had suffered a hand injury and has been on disability for the past 16 years.

‘He doesn’t drink that much and had been at a house in Glandore, but things got messy when others arrived here. He made the foolish decision to drive home, when in hindsight he should have slept in his car,’ said Ms McCarthy.

She said her client, who has four adult children, was very co-operative and that he tried to give a breath sample.

‘His previous convictions for drink driving are of some vintage. He made an early plea and he didn’t obstruct gardaí.’

Judge Keane said it was ‘quite apparent’ that the defendant has an alcohol addiction as it’s his third time before the court on a drink driving charge.

‘The court can’t ignore the fact that this is a really high reading,’ said Judge Keane.

She convicted and fined him €250 giving him six months to pay the fine and also disqualified him from driving for three years. The court agreed to defer the driving ban until October 18th next.