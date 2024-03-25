John O’Donovan impresses for Cork City again, while local underage stars shine on League of Ireland stage

BY GER McCARTHY

THERE were plenty of West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Academy graduates in League of Ireland action last weekend.

Ex-Lyre Rovers netminder Rory Twohig kept a clean sheet in Cork City’s EA Sports League of Ireland Academy U15 Group D 3-0 triumph away to Kerry. In the same division, Newcestown’s Luke Dollery is enjoying an excellent season for Cobh Ramblers U15. Dollery was absent through illness for this past weekend’s exciting 4-4 draw with Carlow Kilkenny United.

Former Clonakilty AFC players Charlie Moore and Ethan O’Donovan continued their superb debut League of Ireland Academy seasons last weekend. The West Cork duo helped Cobh Ramblers maintain their undefeated start in Group D of the EA Sports U14 Academy grade last Sunday. A long away trip to Carlow Kilkenny United ended in a 4-1 Cobh triumph thanks to a marvellous Ethan O’Donovan hat-trick. In the same fixture, Charlie Moore’s two assists took him to the top of the U14 Academy assists table. Ramblers are in Kerry on Sunday, eager to continue their unblemished start and top spot in the division.

***

Former Ardfield player John O’Donovan helped Cork City FC’s defence keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division defeat of Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross. Sean Murray opened the scoring for the First Division pacesetters before in-form Cathal O’Sullivan confirmed City’s fourth success of the campaign.

In the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, Bandon’s Niamh Cotter couldn’t prevent Cork City from suffering their second loss of the season. Galway United overcame City 5-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park ahead of Cork’s must-win game at home to Wexford on Saturday.

Former Drinagh Rangers and West Cork Academy graduate Emma Hurley was due to line out for Cork City against Wexford in Group C of the EA Sports League of Ireland U17 Academy in Bishopstown. But a postponement prevented Cork from maintaining their perfect start. Instead, the league leaders, including Emma Hurley, travel to Bray Wanderers in search of a third consecutive league win this weekend.