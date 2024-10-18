John dives into commercial submarine enterprise

IRELAND’S first commercial submarine, ​the Atlantic Explorer 1, has become operational after six months of intensive trials off the West Cork coast.

After almost 40 years in the business, John Kearney, considered to be one of the country’s most experienced divers, took possession of the two-person submarine in March.

John, who previously trained as a diver with the Irish Navy and also has a pilot’s licence, has operated the Baltimore Diving and Watersports Centre since 1993.

Throughout his career, John was a guiding light in numerous search and rescue missions, including a month-long, grid formation search of the seabed in Glandore Harbour, following the sinking of the Tit Bonhomme on January 15th, 2012.

He is also credited with being the person to propose, and fundraise for, a charity air ambulance service that has since been rebranded as Critical, and is now run by the HSE.

John’s latest venture – which will see a second three-person submarine arrive later this month – will operate with the 30m Alk as its support vessel.

John, who is a native of Baltimore, but now lives with his family on a farm on Cape Clear island​, believes his battery-powered 2.5-tonne submarine will have many commercial uses.

John’s company, Muirí Carraige Aonair Teo, which means Fastnet Marine, acquired the Dutch-built submarine ​and ensured that it has been fully certified to industry standards.

The plan is ​that the submarine​, and John’s team of seven ex-naval and military divers, ​will be hired by marine companies and research institutions.

The submarine, which can dive to a depth of 330ft for eight hours, will also be used to explore historical shipwrecks. Its first ‘hush-hush’ mission will be the identification of a missing ship in West Cork’s waters.