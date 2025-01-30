John Cleary’s relief as Cork enjoy rare winning start to league campaign

CORK 2-19

MEATH 0-21

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

CORK’S hoodoo of not winning their opening Division 2 games has finally been put to bed.

Since relegation from Division 1 in 2016, Cork had failed to win their first Division 2 league game for their previous seven seasons in the division, but, at the eighth attempt, the Rebels enjoyed the perfect start to the new campaign.

Two points on the board after one game – that will satisfy John Cleary after this win under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh lights on Saturday night. After being level, 0-11 apiece, at half time, goals from Matty Taylor and Chris Óg Jones were vital in starting the season off on a positive note.

‘When the game was there for the taking, we stood up and took it. Sometimes, in the past, that wasn’t the case,’ a pleased Cleary said.

‘Matty Taylor’s goal was outstanding. He scored something similar against Dublin two years ago in the league and he drove on. That’s what we asked from fellas at half time: if the game is there for the taking, go ahead and take it, don’t be waiting or hanging around. Maybe it’s lessons we have learned over the last couple of years.’

Matthew Costello kicked the opener for Meath before Jones got Cork’s first score from a fisted effort. Jordan Morris kicked a lovely effort from the outside of the boot, which initially looked like a two-pointer, before Mark Cronin struck back from a free. Cronin and Costello traded scores before Jack Flynn kicked a beauty to have the visitors 0-4 to 0-3 up after ten minutes.

Brian O’Driscoll and Morris traded scores before the man from Caheragh then kicked the first two-pointer of Cork’s 2025 campaign from a free. Cronin converted two placed balls to give Cork an 0-8 to 0-5 lead after 20 minutes.

Meath hit five of the next six to retake the lead before Colm O’Callaghan rattled the crossbar from a piledriver aiming for the net. Paul Walsh made sure Cork got something from the attack with a point, which looked to be worth two but the decision stood. O’Driscoll and Costello both added to their tallies before the short whistle. All square.

The sides couldn’t be separated at the 40-minute mark but that soon changed when Taylor ran down the heart of the Meath defence before lashing it past Billy Hogan for a goal that pushed Cork 1-13 to 0-13 in front.

Eoghan Frayne, Shane Walsh and Billy Hogan all pointed to level it for the Royals once more but Óg Jones and a two-pointer from Cronin settled nerves. Substitute Cathail O’Mahony added a threat in the Rebels’ forward line and got a score before a quickfire 1-1 from Jones made it 2-18 to 0-16 with ten minutes to go. The Uibh Laoire man got the right side of his marker before he netted after a rebound.

Meath scored five of the last six but Cork held on for what was a comfortable win in the end.

Our Star: Chris Óg Jones impressed once again but Brian O’Driscoll was the key in linking up play and converting some big scores.

Scorers

Cork: Mark Cronin 0-7 (5f, 1tpf); Chris Óg Jones 1-4; Brian O’Driscoll 0-6 (1f, 1tpf); Matty Taylor 1-0; Paul Walsh, Cathail O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Meath: Matthew Costello 0-10 (5f, 1tpf); Jordan Morris 0-4; Shane Walsh, Eoin Harkin 0-2 each; Eoghan Frayne, Jack Flynn, Billy Hogan 0-1 each.

Cork: Míchéal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Neil Lordan (Ballinora); Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown), Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg); Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Seán Powter (Douglas), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), Sean McDonnell (Mallow).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree) for M Martin (52), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for S McDonnell (52), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) for Powter (61), Eanna Desmond (Carrigaline) for S Walsh (65), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) for E McSweeney (71).

Meath: Billy Hogan; Seamus Lavin, Adam O’Neill, Eoin Harkin; Seán Coffey, Donal Keoghan, Ciarán Caulfield; Jack Flynn, Bryan Menton; Keith Curtis, Shane Walsh, Jack Kinlough; Jordan Morris, Matthew Costello, Eoghan Frayne.

Subs: Brian O’Halloran for A O’Neill (50), Conor Duke for K Curtis (54), James Conlon for S Walsh (55), Ronan Jones for E Frayne (60), Seán Rafferty for C Caulfield (65).

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary).