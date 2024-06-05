Jail for Coachford publican found drunk in a ditch

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A PUBLICAN who was found lying face-down in a roadside ditch in the early hours of the morning has been jailed.

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that gardaí received a report on June 25, 2023 at 1.40 am of a male lying in a ditch at the roadside near Macroom.

When they attended the scene they found Patrick Ring, 60, of Peake, Coachford, lying face down.

The court heard that the location where Mr Ring was found was a narrow and twisty stretch of rural road.

Mr Ring was intoxicated and had suffered scratches and grazes.

When gardaí attempted to rouse him, he became aggressive and abusive.

He was arrested and taken to Macroom Garda Station.

The court heard that Mr Ring had 44 previous convictions including public order offences, drugs offences and licensing offences relating to his pub, the Dew Drop Inn near Coachford.

His most recent conviction was for obstructing an ISPCA officer for which he was sentenced to two months in prison in February.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said it was clear that Mr Ring had alcohol issues.

He said that the father of two would go for long periods without offending and then there would be occasions where he would commit several offences in a ‘spurt’ and this was one such occasion.

He said that Mr Ring had attended a concert in Macroom on the night in question and was walking towards his home but had overindulged.

He added that paying a substantial fine may be an issue as Mr Ring’s pub was currently closed due to licensing issues.

Mr Ring pleaded guilty to the two charges of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place and intoxication in public place.

Judge William Aylmer asked why he should not send Mr Ring to prison, given his record.

Mr Purcell said that Patrick Ring had been imprisoned for the first time following his last conviction and was very anxious not to go back.

For the abusive behaviour Judge Aylmer sentenced Mr Ring to 10 weeks in prison with eight weeks suspended for a year, the intoxication charge was taken into consideration.

Recognisance for an appeal was set at Mr Ring’s own bond of €100.