Jack Meade urges Coláiste na Toirbhirte’s camogie trailblazers to grab their big chance

FRESH from winning their first-ever Munster schools’ senior B camogie title, Coláiste na Toirbhirte’s trailblazers want to make an impact in the All-Ireland series.

The Bandon school takes on Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown from Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final this Saturday at 1pm in Ballinspittle. It’s a huge occasion for the school and its history-chasing camogie team – they are within one win of an All-Ireland final

‘It would be a huge achievement for the school if we were to qualify for the final,’ says joint coach Jack Meade.

‘Everyone dreams as a child of getting to an All-Ireland final. The girls have that within their grasp now. It is a great opportunity for them to realise their dreams. You’re out in the back garden as a young girl, dreaming of being in an All-Ireland final so this is a massive opportunity for them.

‘Obviously, it is a big test in playing a Kilkenny team in the semi-final but we must remember that we are the best team in our province so we shouldn’t be fearing anyone going into a match like that.’

While Coláiste na Toirbhirte beat Limerick’s Laurel Hill (4-7 to 0-9) in the Munster senior B final, Johnstown beat Presentation College of Wexford by 2-7 to 0-11 in the Leinster final, so both have come through tough tests in their provincial finals. Shóna Cronin (Valley Rovers) scored a hat-trick in the Bandon school’s provincial final while captain Laura Sheehy (Kilbrittain-Timoleague) racked up 1-4 as their second-half goal burst made the difference. For Jack Meade, the Newcestown dual star, and Eoghan Minihane, it was very satisfying to watch their players deliver on the big day.

‘It was the first time the school has won this Munster competition. Playing teams from Limerick, Tipp and Cork gave the girls great exposure and experience,’ Meade says.

‘To win it was a great reward. It has been a massive boost to the school. There’s been a great feel-good factor in the school throughout the week. We decided to bring the girls back to their old primary schools with the cup. That was really nice for them and they seemed to really enjoy that.’

The participation in camogie is rising every year and it is stories like this that make more girls want to play. Success breeds success.

‘The promotion of women’s sport and the lack of acknowledgement of women’s success in sport is a big issue. For the girls to realise that their success can be acknowledged was a great thing as well. This was massive for the school and the girls themselves,’ Meade says.

The group of Coláiste na Toirbhirte players has representatives from local clubs like Bandon, Kilbrittain-Timoleague, Newcestown, Valley Rovers, Enniskeane and Courcey Rovers. The pieces of the jigsaw were there for Meade and Minihane to work with.

‘There are big camogie clubs in the local area with plenty of talent. Just to nurture that and give the girls an opportunity to play, even at higher grades than they are used to, is massive. The talent is there, it’s just about nurturing it really and giving the girls opportunities,’ the Newcestown man points out.

‘We have a great group of girls, they are excellent. We knew at the start of the year how much talent there was. It’s just about giving them the opportunity. It’s great for the girls to see us in a different light and for us to see them in a different light. Then when you go back to the classroom, those relationships stick.’

Meade’s right hand man Minihane is also a PE teacher in Coláiste na Toirbhirte. Both have enjoyed the coaching aspect of it and don’t want the year to stop this weekend.

‘It has been a great experience for us. The two of us would be more used to the male side of sport but camogie is a massive sport in the local area. We both enjoy coaching and we are really enjoying this journey too,’ adds Meade, who hopes there are more big days out to come in this campaign, starting this Saturday in Ballinspittle.