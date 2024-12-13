Jack Crowley’s mental resilience keeps him calm in the middle of the storm

IF Jack Crowley has the look of a man unfazed by all the speculation surrounding the battle for the Ireland number ten jersey, that’s because he is.

While the outside world has been gripped by the Crowley v Sam Prendergast v Ciarán Frawley three-way fight to be Ireland’s first-choice outhalf, the Innishannon man remains ice-cool calm in the middle of the storm.

There’s a toughness to Crowley (24) that helps him take moments like this in his stride. When Prendergast was given the nod to start in the final Autumn Nations Series against Australia, it was harsh on Bandon RFC prodigy Crowley who had started nine internationals in a row at one stage this year.

But the West Cork man didn’t sulk or flinch. There is a ‘team-first attitude’, he insists. Crowley came off the bench to guide Ireland to victory. He made his point.

‘Mental resilience has always been part of me and I guess it comes from my ambition to be the best possible player I can be,’ Crowley said, as he was announced as a new ambassador for Pinergy, official energy partner to Munster Rugby.

‘I guess since the day I started my professional career, I was obviously dreaming about it for a long time, it was always the relentless chase of the best version of myself.

‘I always do believe that there is another level you can go to. Hopefully one day when my career is over, I’ll look back on these areas and be proud of the groups I am part of because it’s something that is obviously spoken about a lot is the groups and how special the environments are.

‘The fact of the matter is that it is so enjoyable to play rugby and I hope you can see that coming into the game on Saturday. One to 23, we are grateful that we are in that jersey because there are another ten lads in that squad week-in, week-out, and they are not playing games, and they still put their best foot forward in the week.

‘There is a massive team-first attitude and I hope that’s evident from the outside as well. We really do want to represent the country as best as possible. That’s what we try to do within the environment as well.’

Crowley, back in Munster colours for the Champions Cup home win with Stade Francais last weekend, also feels that the battle for the Ireland number ten jersey will push him to a new height he hasn’t reached yet – that will be good news for Ireland and Munster.

‘The competition is something that will ultimately push us to be our best between myself, Ciarán (Frawley) and Sam (Prendergast) or whoever else it may be; that the three of us will get the best out of each other and that’s something that is really positive and we certainly look at it in a positive light as well,’ he said.

‘We had great chats, privately between us and the coaches. It was something that was very open and honest. I was just happy in terms of the position I was in to make an impact when needed.

‘Sometimes when you’re an impact player, you don’t know whether it will be the first ten minutes when you come on with someone going off with an injury or you could be getting a ten- or 15-minute cameo when someone is off with a HIA.

‘I guess you just try and prepare as best as possible with that situation that’s in front of you. It’s something that has always been a goal of mine to be the best possible version of myself, no matter what I’m doing, on and off the pitch. That’s how you carry yourself into situations and what you’re facing, and how you respond to things. You’re always trying to put your best foot forward.’

Crowley will hope to take another step forward with Munster in the weeks ahead so by the time the 2025 Six Nations roll around, he will be at the top of the queue for the number ten jersey.