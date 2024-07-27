It’s Bantry v Bandon as Martin Coppinger and Brian Wilmot meet in senior decider

MARTIN Coppinger (Bantry) and Brian Wilmot (Bandon) head for the Marsh Road this Sunday to decide the Munster senior championship for 2024.

It is a surprise pairing with Wilmot earning his place through a composed, consistent and very focused performance at Ballinagree on Thursday evening where he derailed Gary Daly’s aspirations in a manner few had predicted.

Fermoy man Daly had been superb in seeing off the challenges of Seamus Sexton and Arthur McDonagh and will rue his form deserting him at this crucial semi-final juncture when victory would have set up a re-match with Coppinger whom he bettered in a ‘Dowtcha Boy’ festival score in March.

Daly made the better start, rising commanding odds with his opening shot but then missed a golden chance of extending his lead when missing sight at the next bend. Wilmot closed and eventually led with a good fifth and showed signs of taking control as Daly’s play became erratic. Wilmot’s seventh, eighth and ninth were spot on and rose a full shot of odds as Daly’s travails continued. The last third did not produce any dramatics as Wilmot stayed in control, although Daly was never lacking in endeavour and did succeed in bringing the margin well under the bowl. The stake money at issue amounted to €2,400.

A novel pairing though it is, Coppinger, chasing his fifth senior title, and Wilmot have had previous in a senior championship decider. They met at Bauravilla in the 2013 decider when the Bantry man prevailed. Thirteen years on it promises an intriguing match-up. Coppinger will be the favourite, and should he hit his best as he did for much of his semi-final against Michael Bohane at Ballygurteen, he will be extremely hard to stop. He didn’t have much to spare at Bauravilla all those years ago and he will know that mistakes will be punished. Given Wilmot’s general championship record, he has ousted defending champion David Murphy and now Daly, he can be assured it will be a battle to the end. There is a bit to go in the Ulster championship after Colm Rafferty levelled up his best of five with Thomas Mackle at Eglish on Sunday morning. It will go to a decider now at two wins each.