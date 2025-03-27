‘It would be great to get another Cork game down here again,’ as Naomh Abán is the perfect host for Rebels’ promotion party

THE old saying ‘it takes a village’ was never more apt when witnessing Naomh Abán’s volunteers’ efforts in staging a marvellous Lidl National Football League fixture in Ballyvourney on Sunday.

Two hours before the throw-in to this Division 2 clash of Cork and Clare, and the Áras Íosagáin ground was already a hive of activity. A Burco boiler was set up under a small tent positioned next to the entrance of Naomh Abán GAA Club’s impressive stand.

We are in a Gaeltacht area for Cork’s latest league outing as the tannoy confirmed when announcing both teams as Gaelige. Shortly before the main event, terms such as ‘brostaighí’ and ‘Cupán tae nó caife?’ are repeatedly uttered.

High-vis vests were handed out to volunteers, lots of volunteers. The club’s committee members appeared only slightly stressed at this early juncture.

They didn’t need to worry.

Even the weather came good for Naomh Abán. The previous day’s rain had abated, leaving a glowing sun to greet any early arrivals. The playing surface was immaculate too. The only concern, if there is one, was the strong wind, which died down before the main event.

For Cathal Quill, a ball of nervous energy, the club’s PRO was seemingly everywhere making sure everything ran smoothly. The fact Naomh Abán’s GAA and LGFA come together under the One Club banner ensures that smoothness.

‘Look, we’ve always had a very strong committee here in Naomh Abán,’ Quill tells The Southern Star.

‘Since we've gone to the One Club, we have had so much help, so much goodwill. When it was announced that we were getting this inter-county game, before we put out a single message, people were ringing, texting and asking “what do you want me to do? Where do you want me? What time?” That’s absolutely fabulous. We have 50 people volunteering here today. It’s all committee members, club members and even people from outside the club asking to help. The response has just been absolutely fabulous.’

Naomh Abán’s stand, gym, meeting rooms and ample car parking areas are as impressive as the club’s superb pitch.

‘We are blessed in this club to have a very strong pitch committee, headed up by local man Kieran Morris,’ Quill adds.

‘There’s a lot of work gone into getting the pitch to look the way it is today. A lot of man-hours that people never see, but we’re extremely lucky.

‘Kieran heads up the pitch committee, we have four or five people on it. That involves cutting the pitch, lining the pitch and all the maintenance. That’s why today, it's great to show off our pitch looking like that with all the work they have put in.

‘We developed a new gym two years ago through the Rebels Bounty draw where we got huge support locally. That aided a lot of the funding for the new gym.

‘We also have an underage development programme now and are very lucky to have four underage sponsors. Our main club sponsor is Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging, Seán Ó Liatháin, a local man and huge supporter of the club. Our underage sponsors are Ingenuity Engineering, RFS (Retail Finance Solutions), Humphrey Lynch and Réalta Technologies.’

***

Ask Cathal Quill and many others who is the main reason Cork and Clare’s Division 2 game was staged in Ballyvourney and one name keeps cropping up. Ciara Ní Loingsigh.

A member of the Naomh Abán panel that claimed county and Munster LGFA junior titles before losing the All-Ireland final in 2022, Ní Loingsigh lives and breathes her local club.

Persuading Cork football manager Joe Carroll to move one of his county’s home games out of the city was straightforward for a woman determined to showcase Naomh Abán’s facilities.

‘I was in contact with Joe (Carroll) at the beginning of February, and since then, it’s been in the works,’ Ní Loingsigh explains.

‘We are very lucky that we’ve a nice sunny day as we had a weather warning only the other day.

‘Look, it’s amazing that we have so many local stewards. We are obviously one club now again this year. It’s been absolutely phenomenal that both men and women from the Naomh Abán men’s and women’s sides are all coming together again.

‘We are very proud of Naomh Abán and all the facilities that we have here so it’s lovely to show them off.’

***

The good news for Ciara Ní Loingsigh and everyone involved with her local club is that the day goes off without a hitch. On the field, local players Amy and Lydia McDonagh as well as Rosie Ní Chorcora received the biggest roars of the day.

Seeing three Naomh Abán players representing their county on the club’s home pitch is something that trio and all the youngsters watching their every move will never forget.

‘It would be great to get another Cork game down here again. The whole place looked great. To be fair, the Naomh Abán committee worked really hard to make everything great for us,’ Lydia McDonagh says.

‘I’d love to see another game here,’ Amy McDonagh adds.

‘Any home games outside of the city are always a big attraction. The amount of effort the club put into (staging) this event was great.’

Rosie Ní Chorcora says: ‘I wouldn’t say there were too many nerves but there was a good bit of excitement around the village leading up to the game. We got unbelievable support again today from the club. It was great to see the young kids around and loads of support as well.’

***

The smile on Jonathan Mullane’s face doesn’t need explaining. The Naomh Abán chairman is happily recounting a successful afternoon and some important future plans.

‘We have a five-year plan out at the moment, we want to improve and keep improving,’ Mullane says.

‘Our facility is fantastic. It looks brilliant today, especially in the sunshine.

‘In terms of bringing another (Cork) game here, we are in a good position. Look, we would love to get big games out here and showcase the facilities. So, yeah, one day again, hopefully.’

The history books will state Cork defeated Clare 1-12 to 0-7 in Ballyvourney to gain promotion back to Division 1 and qualify for a Division 2 league final. Yet, behind the scenes, an army of volunteers worked tirelessly to make this a day to remember for so many other reasons.

Maith thú Naomh Abán.