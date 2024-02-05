‘It is clear what winning those trophies meant to the entire community,' says Rossas captain Lisa Harte

O’DONOVAN ROSSA were the comeback queens of 2023 and fitting winners of the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year award.

The Skibbereen team was heartbroken to lose the 2022 county junior A football final to Naomh Abán. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, O’Donovan Rossa bounced back to become junior A county champions without losing a game the following year.

Not content with that, the Skibbereen side claimed Munster honours prior to overcoming Claremorris 2-7 to 0-11 to win the All-Ireland title at Parnell Park just before Christmas.

It was fitting that many of the players, backroom team and supporters who embarked on an unlikely voyage were present in the Celtic Ross Hotel to enjoy the club’s latest accolade.

‘To accept this award on behalf of O’Donovan Rossa Ladies Football Club is really special,’ team captain Lisa Harte told The Southern Star.

‘We were up against so many fantastic teams in West Cork who enjoyed so much success in men’s and ladies football last year. That's what makes this award so special and it is such an honour to win it.’

Harte, her team-mates and backroom team also saw what their county, provincial and All-Ireland successes meant to the town of Skibbereen on the night they brought a national trophy home.

The positive vibes that permeated from within the O’Donovan Rossa GAA club are still present a month after that unforgettable day in Parnell Park.

‘It has been over a month now but there are still people coming up to congratulate us and asking about our celebrations!’ the O’Donovan Rossa captain said.

‘It is clear what winning those trophies meant to the entire community. That is why it is still incredible to remember how everyone got behind us. They are the ones who supported us and were so important when it came to helping us win close matches.

‘That night we came back to Skibbereen (after winning the All-Ireland final), I have never witnessed scenes like it. It was absolutely incredible. I don’t think there was a person left inside at home that night. The whole town, the whole community was out there to greet us. It was fantastic.’

Now that all the excitement has finally died down, although there is a club function still to come, has it been difficult for Lisa Harte and her teammates to readjust to normal life?

‘There has definitely been a bit of an adjustment alright!’ Harte laughed.

‘We didn’t know night from day there at one stage! Things rolled into Christmas not long after we won the All-Ireland so it has been all go. I suppose that is because we have all been on such a high from the adrenalin rush of our season. It really has been incredible but, at the same time, nice to get back to some bit of normality too.’