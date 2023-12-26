‘It certainly increases the status of the West Cork Rally’

Positive reaction locally to news West Cork Rally is becoming a three-day event

THERE has been a very positive reaction to last week’s exclusive story in Southern Star Sport that next year’s Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally is to be a three-day rally.

The general consensus is that while it’s a challenge, it raises the profile of the event and will generate interest and provide a financial boost at the beginning of the tourist season.

‘It’s an exciting prospect especially with two night stages,’ said Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy, who will compete in his Clonakilty Park Hotel/Carbery Plastics liveried Citroen C3 Rally2.

‘It makes the event a bigger task from an endurance point of view. Trying to put on the racing suit on a third morning is an ordeal and you need to be physically fit for three days of rallying; it’s physically and mentally draining. The three days brings the potential to be a much more successful event and certainly raises the profile and calibre for many other rallies. The people of Clonakilty and the general area seem to be behind it too and that’s great, they have always been great supporters of the rally.’

Ford Fiesta Rally2 competitor Dunmanway’s David Guest commented, ‘It’s great that it's moving on and becoming bigger and better. It probably becomes expensive for a lot of competitors in terms of lights and that extra day in terms of accommodation. I would be afraid that it could rule out some competitors that have been there for years.

‘It certainly increases the status of the rally and I’m looking forward to it. It will be a challenge, too, in terms of accommodation. It brings it up to a Donegal type of rally which is very good. It’s great to see the organisers are doing something different. I would like to see some changes too in terms of stages, I know the current format works, but change is good too.’

Ovens driver Owen Murphy, who drove a Mitsubishi Lancer E9 to second place in the 2013 West Cork Rally, is another local driver looking forward to the event.

‘I’m not actually doing the Tarmac Championship but I will certainly compete in Clonakilty. I think the move to a three-day rally is great, it adds a new dimension. I haven’t competed on night stages for several years but it will be a great challenge,’ he said.

Having driven in every decade since the inception of the rally, Rosscarbery’s Jerry O’Mahony (Ford Escort) certainly knows what the event is all about. He holds the all-time record having competed in 38 West Cork Rally events.

‘It will probably suit the younger drivers more, but I certainly hope we will cope with it. You certainly will need to be fit for it and we are looking forward to it for sure. Yes, it’s something different, it will be a challenge for everyone involved. Fair play to the Cork Motor Club and the local committee for taking it on and I wish them the best of luck,’ O’Mahony told The Southern Star.

Late last week, the Tarmac Rally Organisers Association (TROA) announced that they have appointed Enniskeane co-driver Sean Hayde as the new manager of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship series. He succeeds Enniskillen’s Paddy Flanagan in the role. Previously, Bandon’s Ger Seaman also occupied the role of championship manager.

‘It’s a great privilege to undertake such a role and having been involved in rallying for many years, I hope that I will make TROA and all the competitors proud in assisting, promoting and ensuring that this championship goes from strength to strength,’ Hayde said.

The events that will comprise next year’s series are: 1. Galway International Rally (February 3-4); 2. West Cork Rally (March 15-17); 3. Circuit of Ireland (March 29-30); 4. Rally of the Lakes (May 4-5); 5. Donegal International Rally (June 21-23); 6. Ulster International Rally (August 16-17) and 7. Cork ‘20’ International Rally (September 28-29). Competitors can count the best five from seven scores and in 2024 there are no bonus points for the final round.

***

