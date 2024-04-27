INTERIORS: Sitting rooms should be a relaxing space

ONE of the most common living room layout mistakes is not providing enough ‘table space’ for people to put down a drink or a book.

It could be because your room is so small that you can’t fit a table in or you have a table but it is so full of accessories you haven’t left enough space to put down a glass. But it’s something you need to correct if you want to create a more comfortable living space.

Side tables come in many styles and sizes, as do the more modern nest of tables that prove extremely popular.

Our sitting rooms are our main space within the home for gathering and relaxing, a place where we can sit comfortably.

Most people prefer to be seated facing the person they are talking to, rather than right beside them so keep this in mind when positioning your furniture.

To provide a comfortable table seating layout, arrange your sofa and chairs in a grouping so people are naturally facing one another.

This can be done in one of two ways:

• Sofa and chairs directly across from each other.

• Create an angle with the seating by positioning them at right angles to one another.

Either of these seating arrangements can be done using chairs as well as sofas, so don’t think you need to go out and buy another couch.

