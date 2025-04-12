INTERIORS: Shaker boards more popular than ever

EVEN though a shaker board is a traditional creation that has been around for decades, they can still look great in a contemporary home.

Shaker peg rails are the epitome of form meeting function. I can’t really say they are back because to be honest they never went away, but they are proving extremely popular as these old school hanging pegs are perfect for so many reasons: they are simple, versatile, inexpensive, functional and nostalgic.

You can introduce them to so many spaces within your home – for example, in an entrance porch or hallway to use as a coat hook or cloakroom area.

With the help of paint and some pegs, you can create a beautiful and functional space that can also be used to display pretty things as well as offering extra storage for coats and hats, etc.

For your laundry or utility, shaker pegs with a ledge on top provide extra storage for your broom and cleaning sprays to hang without taking up any floor space.

Pegs can add extra display space and interest to a wall in a kitchen or bathroom as well.

They are super easy as a DIY project.

Take a piece of wood and screw-in dowels, figure out the spacing for your pegs and mark them on the board.

Or you can take things up a notch by adding supports and a shelf and panelling below to create an entire wall feature, paint in your chosen colour palette or stain the timbers to your desired finish.

