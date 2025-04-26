INTERIORS: Navy and sage, the perfect blend

WHEN choosing colours for your room, it is essential to consider the mood and atmosphere you want to create.

Navy blue and sage green are a popular combination that can bring a sense of calmness and sophistication to any space.

Navy blue represents stability and depth, while sage green symbolises growth and renewal.

Combining these two colours in your room can create a serene and peaceful environment.

Using this colour palette blend can give you a moody decor which appeals to many, where the navy is calming and the nature-inspired tones of sage green create a harmonious and elegant space.

Mixing up the blue and green within your home decor doesn’t have to be in just the paint colours and fabrics – select some unique accessories to dress your space in the colours too, to reinforce your colour scheme. Vary the texture of accessories to create more interest.

If you need help creating your colour schemes within your home contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish.ie or www.ineanish.ie.