INTERIORS: Mix things up with colour contrasts

ARE you looking to refresh your paintwork? Most people opt for white or an off-white on the trims and a deeper colour on the walls.

However, there is a current trend to contrast trim and paint your architraves deeper than the wall colour. So why not mix things up a little and choose a darker shade? It is a really fresh way to update your home with minimal work involved.

If you opt to paint your floors too, often a question that I am asked is: ‘How do you keep them looking perfect?’ Well the answer is you don’t. Let them take the wear and tear, they will age beautifully and tell the story of your family home over time, with each dent and scratch.

Dress the painted flooring with a natural jute rug or for a pop of colour add an old Kilim rug.



• If you need help choosing paint colours for your home or for any other interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie