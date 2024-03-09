INTERIORS: How to bring spring into your home

BY LAURAINE FDARLEY

THE arrival of spring brings with it a sense of renewal and rejuvenation. It’s the perfect time to refresh our homes, bringing the vitality of the season indoors.

Nothing says spring like a sweet-smelling display of hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils straight from the garden! If you’re short on vases, why not raid the other vintage or antique vessels in your home? Old pudding bowls, flour bins, bread crocks or old jelly moulds are perfect for creating unusual seasonal displays when stuffed with floral foam or chicken wire.

Arrange your collection on a shelf - choose flowers with bigger blooms and sturdy stems that will sit in a shallow vessel, Camellia bushes are in abundance with flowers at the moment and a single stem picked and showcased indoors can add impact to your display.

Add some botanical elegance by introducing botanical prints to adorn your walls. The use of botanical imagery is a nod to the natural world, making it a cornerstone for seasonal home decor ideas.

The harmony of textures and tones comes to life using a simple woven basket, colour coordinating with seasonal spring tulips hung on the back of a door for a twist in your floral display.

