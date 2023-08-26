INSIDE TRACK: It's all to play for in group of death as Clon, Haven and Ross battle it out

A BIT of trivia for you. The nickname ‘the group of death’ originated when a group of Mexican journalists called Group 3 of the 1970 World Cup the ‘grupo de la Muerte’ after reigning champions England, eventual winners Brazil, 1962 runners-up Czechoslovakia and Romania were drawn together.

Closer to home, our most recent version at premier senior football level involving West Cork teams is certainly living up to its pre-season billing. With round two completed, one of the three big guns – Clonakilty, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers – in Group A will be out of the championship by the night of September 10th.

On a weekend of football dictated by wind, Castlehaven and Valleys met in Clonakilty on Saturday afternoon in the first of the two Group A armwrestles. Haven manager James McCarthy will be a little bit happier with this performance and a six-point win, 1-12 to 0-9, as the Haven continue to splutter into gear and find their championship form. One of the positives was Brian Hurley togging out; he didn’t start but was called upon at half time when his teammates led by a point having played against the wind. Hurley scored a point off his left with his first touch but was well marshalled by Jacob O’Driscoll after that.

Castlehaven’s attacks against Ross in the opening round were central for the most part and were eaten up time and again by defensive numbers. To encourage more width, Castlehaven started with a half-back line consisting of Damien Cahalane, Rory Maguire and Mark Collins. Daunting, to say the least. It worked to a degree as Michael Hurley and Jack Cahalane were buzzing in the inside line when they got quick early ball.

For Valleys, Fiachra Lynch looked their only threat in the inside line, but they kept the area around the ‘D’ open, and hard-running midfielders and half forwards like Darragh Murphy and William Hurley found themselves clean through on goal after breaking one tackle to take scores. The Haven pushed up on Valley's kickout with two lines of four inside the 45. A dangerous tactic against the wind, when the opposition goalkeeper Eoin O’Sullivan has a big and accurate boot. He took out up to ten Haven players on a number of occasions to put his team on the front foot. At half time the scoreline stood at 1-6 to 0-8, in Haven’s favour.

One point scored from Valleys in the second half tells the full story. They defended valiantly and transitioned well but didn’t convert. Castlehaven scored only six points with the elements and Brian Hurley missed a penalty with ten minutes remaining that would have sent all the neutrals towards the gates. Worryingly for them both, Rory and Cathal Maguire had to leave the pitch with hamstring injuries. Mark Collins kicked good frees but has yet to reach his usual influential heights, while Michael Hurley and Jack Cahalane seemed to go out of the game after Brian’s introduction as he became the focal point for attacks. So, the Haven now stand on three points in Group A with a score difference of plus six. They sit second in the table, on scoring difference behind Clonakilty.

On Sunday afternoon in Enniskeane in front of a huge crowd, the neutral supporters probably pulled their hair out for the hour. Clon and Carbery Rangers was a ferocious but dour encounter, again dictated to a degree by the elements. Finishing 0-6 apiece, both had late chances to win it. Ross boss Seamus Hayes would have been the happier of the two managers leaving the grounds.

As predicted the Rangers defensive system negated the Clon forward line but playing with the wind they sat a little bit too deep. It allowed Clonakilty lengthy periods of possession, knowing they had the aid of the elements in the second half. Ross were too passive in the first half compared with their second-half showing. A three- or four-point lead at half time was there for the taking but the sides went into the dressing rooms at the short whistle with Ross leading 0-3 to 0-2. The first score from play didn’t arrive for 20 minutes thanks to Brian Shanahan’s courage from distance.

The match-ups were key to the lack of scores. Liam O’Donovan marshalled Darragh Hayes on the edge of the square, which resulted in him not having his usual influence going forward. Thomas Clancy and John O’Rourke negated each other. Maurice Shanley didn’t outrun the Ross midfield. James O’Riordan tied up Conor Daly with Keelan Scannell keeping a close eye on Clon’s most influential forward in the opening half, Darragh Gough.

Both defensive systems preyed on the individual who took the ball into the tackle so there were plenty of turnovers. Clon would have been the happier at half time with the option to kick from distance to come but Ross emerged with far more intensity to their game and were never led. James O’Riordan had to leave the field so Daly grew into the game. John Hayes came off the bench and used all his experience to get separation from Liam O’Donovan. Ross could have won it when John O’Rourke broke free late on only to kick wide. Sean White and Thomas Clancy could have pulled the trigger but opted to recycle. Johnny Leahy could have been the hero late on if he marked or even managed to hold his feet having turned to bear down on goal. On the last play, Mark White eventually got on the end of a move and got a shot off only for John Hayes to pull off a full-length diving block that signalled John Ryan’s final whistle.

So, it all goes down to round three. Ross need to beat Valleys and hope there’s a winner in the Clon v Haven game. Valleys need something from that game to avoid the relegation play-off. Clon sit top on three points with a score difference of plus eight. A draw in the Clon/Haven game would mean Ross would have to beat Valleys by seven to knock the Haven out of the championship or miss out on qualification themselves. When the number of highly competitive teams exceeds the number of qualification spots a group of death is created. It’s going to be a long winter for one of them.