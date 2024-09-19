Ilen Rovers look to avoid third relegation in four years

Aghada 5-11

Ilen Rovers 1-10

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

THERE is just one chance remaining for Ilen Rovers if they are to avoid what would be a third relegation in four years.

Going into Saturday’s McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC clash at Brinny, both Ilen and Aghada had missed the chance to qualify for the knockout stages following losses to Aghabullogue and Uibh Laoire. However, the chance to finish third in the group – and escape the relegation play-off – was at stake and the East Cork side led from wire to wire, having 13 points to spare by the end.

It means that Ilen – relegated from premier senior in 2021 and from senior A last year – must now take on Macroom in one last bid to retain their premier intermediate status.

Aghada settled quickly and, while a good Dermot Hegarty point from a mark responded to the East Cork side’s opening two scores, it was but a brief respite. Michael Russell’s presence as a sweeper for Aghada made it tough for Ilen to make inroads but the lack of a sixth attacker didn’t hinder them while Diarmuid Phelan and the evergreen Pearse O’Neill combined well at midfield to ensure a plentiful supply of ball.

It was 0-6 to 0-2 when a lovely pass from Danny Creedon allowed Tim Hartnett to score the first Aghada goal and that was followed soon after by another green flag, from a penalty. While Seán Minihane did brilliantly to block a Phelan shot, he was adjudged to have fouled the Aghada man just beforehand and Aaron Berry stroked home his shot from 11 metres out before following immediately with a goal from play.

That left it 3-6 to 0-2 and though Dan MacEoin had a pair of nice points for Ilen as they trailed by 3-7 to 0-4 at half-time, there was a big mountain to climb. On the resumption, they needed a good goal-line block from Jack Whooley to deny Creedon what would have been a fourth Aghada goal.

Though O’Neill and Creeedon added points to move Aghada 14 clear, Ilen did receive a boost as sub Simon O’Shea fired home an impressive goal in the 38th minute and that was followed by points from Mac Eoin, Peter O’Driscoll and Micheál Sheehy, leaving it 3-9 to 1-7 with 17 minutes left.

However, Aghada sub Jamie O’Hanlon’s found the net with his first touch to restore their momentum, reacting after Emmett Hourihane saved from Cian Hegarty. Hartnett was the creator for Berry to get his third and Aghada’s fifth goal.

Ilen did cut the deficit slightly as Mac Eoin brought his tally to six points – four from play – while sub Davey Ryan landed a good score, but the cause had been lost well before that.

They must try to bounce back for their final chance for salvation.

Scorers - Aghada: Aaron Berry 3-1 (1-0 penalty); Cian Hegarty 0-4 (2f, 1 45); Danny Creedon 0-3 (2f); Tim Hartnett, Jamie O’Hanlon 1-0 each; Diarmuid Phelan 0-2; Pearse O’Neill 0-1. Ilen Rovers: Dan MacEoin 0-6 (1f, 1 45); Simon O’Shea 1-0; Micheál Sheehy, Peter O’Driscoll, Dermot Hegarty (1m), Davey Ryan 0-1 each.

Aghada: Ciarán O’Shea; Scott Whyte, Jack Colbert, Kyle O’Shea; Jake O’Donoghue, Ed Leahy, Donagh Collins; Pearse O’Neill, Diarmuid Phelan; Diarmuid Byrne, Tim Hartnett, Cian Hegarty; Aaron Berry, Danny Creedon, Michael Russell. Subs: Jack Norris for Leahy (29, injured), Jamie O’Hanlon for Creedon (44), Séamus Maloney for Byrne (52, injured), Aidan O’Connell for O’Neill (57), Jack Corkery for Whyte (56).

Ilen Rovers: Emmett Hourihane; Seán Minihane, Jack Whooley, Jack Collins; Daniel O’Driscoll, Barry Collins, Kevin O’Driscoll; Conor O’Driscoll, Peadar O’Driscoll; Joseph Hickey, Peter O’Driscoll, Micheál Sheehy; Dan MacEoin, Damian O’Sullivan, Dermot Hegarty. Subs: Simon O’Shea for Kevin O’Driscoll (29, injured), Aaron O’Sullivan for Peadar O’Driscoll (37), Conor Harrington for Daniel O’Driscoll (52), Davey Ryan for Collins (54, injured).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).