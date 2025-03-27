‘If anyone can help us cover costs, we’d appreciate it,' says Cork boss ahead of trip to Donegal

CORK ladies football manager Joe Carroll has highlighted the growing costs associated with inter-county GAA as the Rebels prepare for a long trip to Donegal this weekend.

Having secured promotion back to Division 1 and a place in the Lidl National Football League Division 2 final against Galway with one game to spare, Cork will hit the road early on Saturday for their round-seven tie against Donegal.

Given the 12.30pm throw-in time in Ballyshannon on Sunday, the Rebels will make the 400-kilometre trip from Cork city to Ballybofey on Saturday, and stay there overnight – and it means Cork LGFA will foot a hefty bill to cover accommodation, travel and food.

Between the playing panel and management and backroom, Cork will take a team of up to 35 to Donegal this weekend.

‘You couldn’t go up and down in one day,’ Carroll explained to The Southern Star.

‘With the cost of everything between accommodation and transport and meals, we would be very appreciative if there was anyone out there who could offer some money to go against the cost of it. I’m sure the county board would be delighted as well.

‘Ladies football doesn’t get money as easily because it’s not as high profile, so anything we get is great and really appreciated by everyone involved.

‘The costs are so big now. The inter-county game is gone to such a high level you need your strength and conditioning, nutrition and so on, and if you don’t do that you fall behind everyone else. That’s the reality of inter-county now.

‘It would be fabulous if some form of sponsorship was forthcoming from any one out there, or any business – if anyone can help, feel free to get in contact with me or any member of the board.

‘We are lucky to have some great sponsors involved, but we’re always looking for more to help us in what we are trying to do.’

To highlight the financial pressure involved, earlier this year the Cork ladies football senior squad held their own fundraiser on gofundme, and it raised over €3,500 to help their preparations for league and championship.

Given Cork’s promotion to Division 1 of the national league, there is a pep in the step of the county’s footballers ahead of their upcoming Munster and All-Ireland championship campaigns. Before that, and after the long trek to Donegal, Cork play Galway in the Division 2 final on Saturday, April 12th in Croke Park (3pm) so a trip to the capital is on the cards.

‘There is a long year there yet with a lot of games to play so we’d be delighted with any help. Every little bit counts here,’ Carroll added.