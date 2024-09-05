Ibane Gaels set up Carbery U21A hurling final date with Newcestown

Ibane Gaels 1-18

Bandon 1-13

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

IBANE Gaels will face defending champions Newcestown in the Clona Milk Carbery U21A hurling final following a closer-than-expected win against Bandon in Enniskeane on Friday.

It’s a hectic time of the year for many dual clubs with training sessions for this grade extremely limited. Still, both camps came with an aim, and it was the Argideen Rangers/Barryroe amalgamation that came out on top.

‘Look, it was difficult to prepare for this,’ admitted Ibane coach Danny Murphy. ‘It's grand in one sense to get a game in, but it's a high-pressure time of the year for all three sets of adult clubs. Bandon, Timoleague, and Barryroe have all games coming up, and all three of us are probably in the relegation mix as well. The last thing you wanted was getting an injury to one of your key lads. At least we escaped from that point of view.

‘I thought we played reasonably well in the first half but didn't put the scores on the board. Maybe the game was a little bit tighter than it should have been because of that. But we were quite strong and in fairness to Bandon, they came at us hard. We did well to finish strongly and get our few scores at the end because the game was in the melting pot right up until that point.’

It was Bandon’s standout performer, Rory Desmond, who started off proceedings, pointing from a free. It turned out to be the only time Bandon led as Seán Walsh and the very impressive Tomás Ó Buachalla nudged Ibane in front. Hugh O’Mahony levelled matters for Bandon.

Cork minor hurler Luke Murphy, the youngest member of the Ibane team, was showing well up front and two points (play and 65) sandwiched a Seán Ahern effort for the Lilywhites. Ibane started to control the contest and their strong, direct running from deep was causing issues for Bandon’s defence.

Murphy could have had the opening goal after a strong run from Ó Buachalla gave the young Cork star an opening but his drilled effort from an acute angle was saved by netminder Jack Buckley. That was a sign of things to come as Ibane piled on the pressure. That elusive goal came near the end of the first quarter, as a marauding run from Seán Walsh ended up with savvy corner forward Gavin Sweetnam hitting a low, venomous strike under the out-rushing Buckley.

Desmond and Murphy traded frees until Buckley was called into action once more to save two quickfire efforts from Seán Ryan and Cillian Sheehy.

Ibane were now enjoying a period of dominance in the second quarter, with Seán Walsh at centre forward and midfield tandem Ó Buachalla and Fergal Walsh to the fore. It was the accuracy of Desmond from placed balls that kept Bandon just in touch at the break as Ibane led, 1-9 to 0-7.

Bandon came out firing at the start of the second period with Jack Cullinane and Desmond striking the town to within three. Ibane's man in the engine room, Ó Buachalla, replied instantly. Then came Ibane’s next push with super-sub James Crowley catching everything that came his way, giving the Bandon defence no option but to foul, allowing Murphy to raise three consecutive white flags.

Desmond and Murphy traded frees once more, to leave it 1-14 to 0-11 with ten minutes remaining. Desmond helped spark a Bandon fightback with a well-taken goal after he collected a long delivery, turned his man with ease, and rattled the Ibane rigging. He added a free soon after to only leave two between the teams with just over seven minutes to go. But that was as close as they got, as like many times before in this contest, it was Ó Buachalla who pulled his side out of the slump, pointing along with efforts from Fergal Walsh, a Murphy free, and a late score from Michael Walsh, putting this game beyond doubt.

Scorers

Ibane Gaels: Luke Murphy 0-10 (8f, 1 65); Gavin Sweetnam (1-0); Tomás Ó Buachalla, Seán Walsh 0-3 each; Michael Walsh, Fergal Walsh 0-1 each.

Bandon: Rory Desmond 1-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), Jack Cullinane, Hugh O’Mahony and Seán Aherne 0-1 each.

Ibane Gaels: Diarmuid McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Seán Henchion, Michael Ryan, Geoffery Wycherley, Seán O’Riordan, Charlie Dineen, Tomás Ó Buachalla, Fergal Walsh, Seán Ryan, Seán Walsh, Michael Walsh, Gavin Sweetnam, Cillian Sheehy, Luke Murphy.

Subs: Charlie Twomey for Sweetnam (37), Daire Walsh for Sheehy (40), James Crowley for S Walsh (42), Dan Moloney for Wycherley (56).

Bandon: Jack Buckely, Dylan Barr, Cillian O’Mahony, Jack Callinan, Richard Tarrant, Ciaran Twomey, Michael O’Donovan, Jack Cullinane, Seán Ahern, Gerard Murphy, Rory Desmond, Kevin Hannon, Hugh O’Mahony, Jake Lillis, Denis O’Mahony.

Sub: Zach Canniffe for H O’Mahony (58).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas).