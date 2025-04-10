HURLING ROUND-UP: Newcestown lead the way in Division 3, Mathúnas moving well in Division 7

NEWCESTOWN maintained their winning start to Red FM county hurling league Division 3 by beating Mallow 3-19 to 1-12.

It’s now three wins from three games for the table-topping Carbery club.

Niall O’Sullivan’s side led 3-9 to 0-7 at half time, giving themselves a great platform for the win. Goals from Ciarán O’Donovan (1-1), Colm O’Donovan (1-1) and Richard O’Sullivan were key for Newcestown while Eddie Kenneally (0-7, 5f, 1 65) and David Buckley (0-5) shot well too. Other scorers included Seán O’Donovan, Olan Walsh (0-2 each) and Colm Dinneen (0-1).

The West Cork dual powerhouse is now the only team in the third tier to win every game so far, showing exactly why they are the only premier senior championship side in Division 3

Newcestown’s top-of-the-table rivals Blarney lost their winning record after drawing against Courcey Rovers (2-15 to 1-18) while Bride Rovers, Blackrock seconds and Ballinhassig beat Russell Rovers, Castlelyons and Lisgoold respectively.

In Division 5, Kilbrittain suffered their first defeat under Joe Ryan as Milford won 1-24 to 1-20. The Black and Amber still have a game, against struggling Mayfield who lost 11-24 to 1-9 against Midleton’s seconds, so they are still in a healthy position. Aghabullogue have won every game so far and continued that impressive form seeing off Castlemartyr by 1-18 to 1-14. Elsewhere, Ballygarvan beat Erin’s Own’s seconds while Ballyhea and Dungourney played out a draw.

Moving to Division 6 and Argideen Rangers got back to winning ways in the small ball with a 1-25 to 2-11 victory over Na Piarsaigh’s seconds. John Michael O’Callaghan (1-5, 1-0 pen) and Seán Maxwell (0-5) led the way for the Timoleague club while Charlie Twomey (0-4, 3f), Seán Walsh, James Crowley (0-3 each), Cathal O’Donovan, Dara Walsh (0-2 each) and Darragh O’Donovan (0-1) also got on the scoresheet.

Barryroe lost their first game of the season, going down to Cloyne, 2-18 to 0-16. The sky blues had beaten Argideen before drawing with Ballinascarthy but this game was a step too far. This is a Cloyne side that, along with Glen Rovers’ seconds, are the only teams to have three wins from three. Also, the Glen beat Aghada while Ballygiblin came out on top against Kinsale.

Finally in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are enjoying an unbeaten start to life in the county leagues and put up a big scoreline on Nemo Rangers, winning 3-21 to 0-8. A 0-13 to 0-5 lead at the break gave Mathúnas’ great confidence to get second-half goals from Caolan O’Donovan, Jamie Lucey and Gearóid O’Donovan.

Caolan O’Donovan (1-12, 1-7f) and Lucey (1-3) top scored while Gearóid O’Donovan, Jack O’Callaghan, Micheál O’Sullivan, Kevin O’Donovan, James Fleming and William Horgan all chipped in with 0-1 each. The Castletownkenneigh club sit second in the seventh tier with only Killavullen ahead of them with a 100 percent record; they beat Douglas B 1-20 to 2-7. Ballinora, Killeagh seconds and Passage West had victories over Meelin, St Finbarrs B and Kilshannig.