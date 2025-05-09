HURLING LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Newcestown stay top of Division 3, Bandon lead the way in Division 4

NEWCESTOWN kept their unbeaten run going in the Red FM senior hurling league Division 3 with a 2-25 to 0-18 win over Blackrock’s second team.

The score was 0-12 to 0-9 at the break in favour of the West Cork club and the Rockies certainly put up a challenge. However, goals in the second period from Eddie Kenneally and Niall Kelly proved decisive.

Kenneally top scored again with 1-7 (4f) while Ciarán O’Donovan (0-5) and Kelly (1-2) shot well too. Olan Walsh, Colm Dinneen and Luke Meade (0-2 each), and Cormac O’Sullivan, Richard O’Sullivan (free), Jack Meade, Podge Collins and Daire McAree finished off the scoring.

Newcestown are on top of the table with nine points with a three-way tie in second place. One of those three is Courcey Rovers after the Ballinspittle club saw off Russell Rovers, 3-24 to 4-8. Bride Rovers had a 3-28 to 3-16 win over Mallow while Blarney lost their first game of the season, 2-22 to 1-14 against Lisgoold. Elsewhere, Ballinhassig beat Castlelyons 1-18 to 2-8, the East Cork club sit bottom with zero points.

In Division 4, Bandon continued their impressive winning run, seeing off All-Ireland intermediate champions Watergrasshill 3-10 to 0-17. The West Cork club are on a roll and this league campaign has given the boost that the Lilywhites’ hurlers need. That’s now five wins from five for Joe Burke’s side; only Midleton in Division 2 and Cloyne in Division 6 have a similar record. Worth noting that James Nyhan has made a positive impression since coming in as coach.

In a two-way tie in second place are Inniscarra and Kilworth, who beat Tracton (1-16 to 0-11) and Bishopstown (2-25 to 1-13) respectively. Albeit, both teams are four points off the West Cork side. Cloughduv and St Catherine’s picked up wins too, over Kildorrery and Youghal.

In Division 5, Joe Ryan’s Kilbrittain are just two points off top spot after a 2-23 to 1-18 win over Aghabullogue. The Muskerry club had a 100 percent winning record going into their clash with the Black and Amber so it was an impressive result. Ballyhea went top with a 2-31 to 0-8 victory over Mayfield while Dungourney are in third after a 5-24 to 0-12 win over Erin’s Own’s seconds. Elsewhere, Midleton B and Castlemartyr got wins over Ballygarvan and Milford.

In Division 6, Ballinascarthy kept pace at the top with a 0-18 to 1-13 win over Ballygiblin. The Pedlar’s Cross club were level at half time, 0-10 to 1-7, but won the second half 0-8 to 0-6 to claim a big win. Jeremy Ryan top scored once more with 0-12 while Cillian Cullinane added 0-3. Eoin O’Driscoll, Donagh O’Driscoll and Cian Ryan also got on the scoresheet.

Barryroe lost ground, however, with a 1-25 to 2-15 loss against Glen Rovers’ second string. The Glen are in second right now on eight points with Bal, Argideen Rangers and Aghada on six. Aghada beat Sarsfields’ seconds 2-17 to 1-17. Cloyne proved their obvious dominance in this division again with an 8-25 to 0-11 win over pointless Na Piarsaigh B.

Moving to Division 7 and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas stayed in the top two thanks to a 0-16 to 0-12 win over Passage West. The Castletownkenneigh club were 0-11 to 0-5 up at the break but spent the second half with 14 men. Conor O’Sullivan shot well with 0-6 (3f), while Caolan O’Donovan (0-4, 3f), Kevin O’Donovan (0-2) and Jamie Lucey were among the scorers too.

The league leaders Killavullen kept up their unbeaten record with a 0-15 apiece draw with Ballinora while Killeagh’s seconds are level on seven points with Mathúnas after a 3-16 to 1-15 win over Kilshannig. St Finbarr’s seconds beat their Douglas equivalents while Meelin and Nemo Rangers shared the spoils.