How to transform your garage or spare room into a personal sanctuary

If your someone who loves hobbies and crave for a space of your own, there is a solution. From the garage to the spare room you can create a hobby-filled space just for you writes PAULA BURNS.

Bookworm

Reading is very much back in vogue.

There’s nothing more magical then escaping to a world through the wonder of words.

Every avid reader will know the feeling of falling deep for a character or a story and being left bereft when the book comes to an end.

A good book can stay with you for lifetime and so this simple pastime deserves a room of its own.

Due to its nature, reading is generally a solitary pastime, so designing a space doesn’t have to take up too much room.

All you really need is a cosy oversized armchair you can sink into, a side table for the hot drink and snacks and a good reading lamp.

In a large open-plan living space a reading nook can slip in seamlessly, adding interest and comfort to the room.

Alternatively, escape to the safe space of your bedroom where a corner reading space will add extra feeling of comfort.

A pretty window seat instantly evokes the sentiment of days gone where reading was a favourite pastime.

If you have a bay window, a built in window seat is easily achievable. Adorn it with cushions for comfort.

For easy access to your next read built-in bookshelves under the seat is an added bonus.

Of course if you have the space, a dedicated library is the ultimate bookworm dream.

You can step into a world of imagination with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

Add a sliding ladder for a room that will be coveted by all.

Let the music play

Whether you’re in a band, play an instrument or music is your passion, having a space at home to let the music play is achievable.

To have the chance to let the cords rip through the air without somebody telling you to turn it down can feel out of reach.

There are solutions to busting a beat in real life instead of through earphones.

You don’t have to be into garage to convert your garage into a music room.

The blank brick canvas of a garage will make it easy to soundproof.

Soundproofing is essentially increasing the amount of mass sound needs to travel through.

This can be achieved by first adding insulating stud walls.

This will add warmth to the garage space while reducing the sound transmission.

Next up line the walls with acoustic panels that are built from sound-absorbing materials.

These will help to reduce the flow of the beat reaching the rest of the house and can be bought in your local DIY shop.

For added soundproofing and comfort add extra soft furnishings including curtains and carpet to absorb the noise.

If you don’t have a garage, these soundproofing methods can be translated to other rooms in the house or an outside garden room.

Gym bunny

During that time we were told to stay home, many of us brought our workout routine to the living room.

While it was okay in the short term, getting the blood pumping amongst the clutter of everyday life isn’t ideal.

What started out as having a couple of dumbbells to an ever growing collection of gym equipment, makes having a dedicated space a must.

If your garden space and budget allows for it, a garden room is an ideal space for a home gym.

Stepping out to the garden and into a separate space allows you to forget about the household chores, focusing all your attention in completing your workout.

Design the space to allow your workout to flow. The flooring and walls should be durable and easy to clean.

Choose vinyl or rubber tiles for a softer base.

Add an oversized mirror, not for vanity but to ensure you are working out the right way.

To keep the space organised, add a shelving unit to house free-weights or yoga and Pilates accessories.

If you cardio is your thing, place the treadmill or bike in front of the window for an inspiring view.

Craft work

Having a dedicated space to allow the creative juices flow without interruption is a must for those who love to craft.

There are many forms of craft work from sewing, punch needle, knitting, jewellery making, pottery etc.

These crafts require space. A spare bedroom is ideal for giving you the room to create.

When it comes to design, let your personality flow.

On the practical side, choose a wood or tiled floor so it’s easy to clean-up any crafting debris.

For those who love to sew make your sewing table an island in the centre of the room, to allow your fabrics slide through the machine without any obstacles.

Acting as a mood-board and storage for small supplies a giant peg board will maximise your space.

A converted wardrobe is a clever way to store larger supplies while keeping the space organised.