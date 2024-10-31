House was ‘scrubbed’ with stolen products

A WOMAN with 93 previous convictions, mainly for theft, has been given a 10-month sentence for stealing toys, cleaning products, perfume, aftershave, and tools.

Eileen Hayes (61) of 82 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, pleaded guilty at Skibbereen District Court, to five charges of theft when she came to town during the summer.

The first offence related to the taking of toys, valued at €117.85, from O’Sullivan’s at The Bridge on June 22nd.

The second offence related to the theft of two bottles of perfume and cream, valued at €116.98, from the Drinagh Pharmacy at New St, Bantry, on June 24th.

The third related to the theft of cleaning products and household items, valued at €72.23, from Drinagh Spar at Market St, Skibbereen, on June 25th. The fourth was the theft of aftershave, valued at €21.60, from the Drinagh Pharmacy in Skibbereen on June 25th.

And the fifth and final charge related to the theft of numerous tools and household items, valued at €512.50, from the Drinagh hardware store in Skibbereen.

After Garda Karen O’Flynn cautioned and charged the accused, Eileen Hayes said: ‘I don’t know what made me do it.’ And, as for the cleaning products, she said: ‘I scrubbed the house with them.’

The accused said she took the aftershave, thinking it was perfume, and she also apologised for the offences.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy, who was granted free legal aid to represent the accused, told Judge McNulty that her client is living on a disability allowance and that all of the previous 93 convictions related to the theft of food. Judge McNulty noted that at a previous Circuit Court sitting the accused had asked for leniency and was given a suspended sentence. ‘This was at a time when she was in Bantry and Skibbereen thieving,’ he said.

The accused said her actions had brought shame on her family and she told the judge: ‘I deserve what I get.’

‘It’s time to go away,’ the judge responded. He sentenced her to 10 months on each charge, to run concurrently. He also pointed out that the previous suspended sentence could be reactivated by the other judge.