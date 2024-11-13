HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Modern living in stylish Lissarda home

THE old and the new blend seamlessly at this family home at Coolduff, Lissarda, with a modern touch put on a classic stone cottage.

Set on a half-acre site, the five-bedroom detached property retains plenty of original features and is on the market with OM2 for €575,000.

Originally a classic two up, two down stone cottage, the house has been renovated and extended, transforming it into a spacious five-bedroom residence.

The original stone wall of the cottage is exposed in the living/dining area, designed to complement the open-plan living space. The open-plan living area has solid oak timber flooring with a wood-burning stove. There are large windows looking out to the rear garden, with bay window to side, and large sliding timber doors to the rear patio/parking area.

The reception room also has solid oak timber flooring, with slate hearth and a bookcase/secret door to den.

The high-ceiling kitchen area has black granite countertop and an island unit with gas hob.

There’s also a downstairs toilet and a utility room plumbed for washing machine, with fitted units.

One of the bedrooms is downstairs, with four upstairs, including the large master bedroom, with dressing room area.

The main bathroom is also upstairs, with raised bath area.

For those considering working from home, there’s also an office space upstairs.

The generous attic area could also be used for work purposes. The space is floored, and velux windows.

The outdoor space includes a mature garden with trees and lawn to enjoy.

To the rear of the site, a timber-frame garden room can function independently, with fantastic views and an outside area with composite decking. It has a kitchen area with units and storage, with French doors leading to the decking. There’s an office and utility areas, gym area, and bathroom with double shower.

There’s a large garage, and car port, while the driveway is finished with Donegal quartz stone.

The house uses solar panels for hot water and uses gas central heating. The house has a B3 Ber rating and qualifies for a green mortgage.

Selling agent John O’Mahony of OM2 believes the property is ‘a rare find, offering a combination of historic charm, modern amenities, and beautiful natural surroundings’.

Kilmurry village is a walk away, and the home is nicely situated as a gateway deeper into West Cork or perhaps a work commute to Cork – Macroom is just a 10-minute drive, with the city also just a 25-minute spin away.

For enquiries or for viewings, contact (021) 487 6008 or email [email protected]