HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed property with stables near Dunmanway for €625k

Escape to the country at Knockduff House

WHAT could be better than enjoying the new year in the West Cork countryside?

The rural surrounds are on show at Knockduff House, a spacious four bedroom country home with large detached garage outside Dunmanway, complete with stables, on the market for €625,000 with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill.

‘It’s a one of a kind property with beautiful views of the Shehy Mountains,’ said selling agent Con O’Neill of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill.

The property features a 3,500 sq ft home, with stables, tack room, and a large detached garage set on 3.5 acres, in a private location.

The house is arranged over three levels. On the ground floor, the entrance hall leads to the reception room, and the large kitchen/dining room, which includes a Aga range.

There’s a separate sitting room, and a utility room, and guest WC. Also on the ground floor is the large L-shaped sunroom – a place to relax, with access doors leading to the terrace and the lawn.

Stepping up to the first floor, and an attractive galleried landing leads to the master bedroom, which features walk-in wardrobe/dressing room, while the en suite bathroom has underfloor heating.

There are two more large double bedrooms on the first floor, one with en suite, while the family bathroom is also located on this level.

Moving up to the second floor, and there is another large double bedroom, WC and a further room which could easily function as a study or office space for home working. Broadband is available.

Outside, at the rear of the property is a sunny west-facing terrace, with gardens and lawn.

The detached garage/workshop measures 600 sq ft and includes electric roller door. It is wired with sockets and lighting and could be adapted to provide further accommodation.

The property would certainly appeal to equestrian lovers, with a purpose-built block of three stables, each 12ft. x 12ft with light and water connections. A further detached building includes a tack and feed room, a WC, and a separate hay store.

The grass paddocks are laid out in convenient enclosures with water connected.

Knockduff House has a C1 Ber rating and uses oil fired central heating. It has its own private water supply and there is a septic tank on site.

The bustling town of Dunmanway is just 3kms away from Knockduff House, with several primary school options and Mary Immaculata Community College less than 4km from the property. Bandon, Clonakilty, and Skibbereen are all a short drive away, with Cork 50 minutes’ drive.