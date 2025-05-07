HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Elegant country house in Adrigole for €545,000

Stunning views, sloping gardens and ample space.

ADRIGOLE pier and harbour is within a five-minute walk from this elegant property at Cappaleigh South, on the market for €545,000.

The extended, traditional-style residence enjoys stunning views across the countryside and Bantry Bay.

The current owners have refurbished and upgraded the spacious home and grounds.

Accessed via a leafy laneway across from the pier road, the four-bedroom residence is designed to take maximum advantage of the glorious views.

Internally, the residence is balanced with utility and boot rooms offering ample storage space, the kitchen and living areas have bi-fold doors to the level garden and ground whilst enjoying stunning scenery all round.

The lounge and dining rooms also offer unique vistas with great privacy.

The first floor offers a spacious master en-suite with walk in wardrobe and sea views.

The second large bedroom also has an en-suite and maritime theme.

There are two further bedrooms, another shower room and study.

There is a spacious independent garage which is ripe for conversion or remaining as a workshop and store space.

A gently sloping garden and grounds with lawns to the rear and side complete a high-quality property overall.

This property is on the market with Harrington Estates Bantry.

For more, contact [email protected] or call 027-51553.