HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Cosy traditional cottage for €295,000 in West Cork

Hideaway near Drimoleague

TRADITIONAL cottages don’t come much more quaint than Primrose Cottage, a two-bed property at Toneagh in the West Cork countryside currently on the property market for €295,000.

Hidden away in the countryside between Drimoleague and Drinagh, the cottage is situated in a sheltered, sunny position approximately 13km from Skibbereen, and has views over the West Cork countryside. While an extension to the property maximises light where possible, many of the original features of the cottage have remained unchanged.

On the ground floor, there is a sitting room, kitchen/living area and bathroom. The highlight of the property is a large conservatory extension, which adjoins the original house off the kitchen. It features a solid fuel stove and is south-facing, allowing the owner to bask in sunshine all day.

Stoves will be required to help heat the house, which has a BER rating of G. Alongside the conservatory stove, there are multi-fuel stoves in the living room and sitting room, and a feature Rayburn stove in the kitchen.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms – a double room and a twin room – which feature a good amount of storage and have south-facing windows as well.

The cottage is set on approximately 1 acre of land, which features in the garden a mix of tiered lawns bordered by flowerbeds, seating areas and trees and shrubs.

A shed to the rear of the property is currently used as a workshop, while there is also a storage area with electricity and polytunnel in the garden.

A choice of towns awaits the potential new owner for shopping and local amenities. Drimoleague is 7 minutes away by car, Skibbereen 15 minutes, and Dunmanway 18.

For more information, contact selling agent Sherry FitzGerald on 023 883 3995, or via [email protected].