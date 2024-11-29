Homeless children are being failed by the system – Aontú

ENDURING homelessness will have a profound impact on children’s lives with many suffering lasting negative psychological effects, affecting their education, social connections, physical health, and mental well-being, a psychologist and local election candidate said.

Aontú’s election candidate in Cork South West Mairead Ruane said children growing up with no stable base and who do not have their basic needs met are in a constant state of hypervigilance.

This physiological and psychological state interrupts all aspects of their development.

‘This is the sad reality for these families who are not to blame for their circumstances and are in continual survival mode which has a significant impact of the physical and psychological development of all involved,’ said Ms Ruane.

‘A mother in survival mode who is terrified and stressed cannot be expected to meet all the needs of her children, and we cannot judge the circumstances.

‘The child who is the bystander to the ongoing trauma of homelessness is watching a horror film in which he or she is playing a leading part.

‘This is the tragic story of thousands of children in Ireland living in hotels and emergency accommodation, failed by the system which is not getting to the root of the problem.’

Ms Ruane said homelessness immediately affects education, compounding the challenges, while homeless children can feel alienated or ashamed, which may result in social withdrawal or stigma.

‘Society must act decisively,’ she continued.

‘We need to ensure access to stable housing for all families, provide targeted mental health supports, and develop comprehensive educational and community services.

‘Homelessness is not just a temporary disruption—it perpetuates cycles of poverty, instability, and trauma.

‘By breaking this cycle, we can give every child the chance to flourish as they were born to do.’