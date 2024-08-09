History comes alive this weekend as festival kicks off at Inish Beg estate

WEST Cork’s local – and international – history festival promises to be better than ever this year.

With Inish Beg Estate, near Skibbereen, as the perfect venue, guests will be able to enjoy world-class talks, exploring the themes of Aftermaths and Diasporas, over the three days of the festival from August 9th to 11th, as well as live music events, excellent catering, and a fully-stocked bar.

Renowned historians Margaret Macmillan and Roy Foster will open the festival by discussing the ways in which great moments of upheaval are shaped in their aftermaths.

Speaking on the same theme, UCC historians Andy Bielenberg, John Dorney, and Helene O’Keeffe will present their research mapping the violence of the Civil War.

Donal Byrne will explore the fate of Ireland’s big house families during the revolutionary period, and Anna Reid will discuss the Allied intervention in the Russian Civil War in 1919.

Martin Doyle will share his reflections on the Troubles in his home place through his book Dirty Linen, while Henry Hemming discusses his book on the undercover British agent Stakeknife.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery director, Caroline Campbell, will reflect on the gallery’s role in Irish life.

The second theme, Diaspora, will feature Thomas Keneally and Myles Dungan in conversation about Keneally’s new novel on John Mitchel, with Keneally joining live from Australia.

Historian Ida Milne will discuss the 1798 rising. Her story is on family letters found in the garret of Robinstown House, her grandmother’s home, and Breandán Mac Suibhne will share his research on Irish migrants’ letters.

Catherine Bateson will take a look at the Irish in the American Civil War. Catherine Wynne will discuss the Irish in the British army during the 19th century. And Ruti Lachs will delve into the history of Cork’s Jewish community.

Lots of other topics will be discussed over the three days, ranging from anti-terrorism laws to the aftermath of debt, to Suleyman the Magnificent.

As part of the programme, there will be a screening of the film Rebel Wife, which tells the story of Mary Jane O’Donovan, on Friday and Saturday night.

On Saturday evening, tickets will also be available for a live music event featuring the Fresh Air Collective and others.

A hugely popular feature of the festival is the field trips run in collaboration with William Casey, Gormú, and Atlantic Sea Kayaking.

Regular festival goers also enjoy browsing the on-topic books on sale at the pop-up stalls by Cathal O’Donovan and Coolim Books.

Festival organisers, Simon and Victoria Kingston told The Southern Star they are very grateful for the funding they receive from the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme and the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund because it allows them to offer a very full programme of events each year.