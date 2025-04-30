HIQA report finds residents enjoy good quality of life in Clonakilty Hospital

AN inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) found that there was a ‘positive culture in Clonakilty Community Hospital towards promoting and moving towards a restraint-free environment and respect for residents’ rights and dignity.’

The ‘Restrictive Practice Thematic Inspection of a Designated Centre for Older People’ was carried out last October.

The centre is registered to accommodate 99 residents and there were 79 residents living in the centre on the day of the one-day unannounced inspection by two inspectors carried out last October.

The inspection focused specifically on the use of restrictive practices in the designated centre.

The inspectors met with over 20 residents throughout the day, who were all very complimentary about the kindness and care they received from staff.

From the inspectors’ observations and from what residents told inspectors, it was evident that Clonakilty Community Hospital was a nice place to live and residents enjoyed their life there, stated the report.

‘It was evident that residents influenced the development of the centre and were involved in the running of the centre. Suggestions made by residents at meetings and in discussions with staff, were acted upon. For example, two water features had been installed in the outdoor courtyards at residents’ requests and residents had requested days out of the centre and these were arranged by the team.

On the day following this inspection, 10 residents were going on an outing around the West Cork coastline and dinner was booked in a local hotel after this bus trip,’ the report said.

The inspectors noted that there was a significant reduction in the use of bedrails within the centre.

On the day of this inspection six residents (7.5% of the residents) were allocated bedrails which had reduced from 17 residents (21%) a few months prior to this inspection.

The team of staff had taken effective measures to reduce the use of bed rails and there was a quality improvement plan with regards to this in place.

‘Management and staff had spent time focusing on the consideration of each residents’ human rights and were focusing on the reduction of the use of restrictive practices in the centre. Some further actions were required to ensure the best outcomes with regards to the further reduction of restrictive practices and in the overall monitoring of the service,’ the report said.

The inspectors summarised that, while there were some areas for improvement, there was a positive culture supporting the creation of a restraint-free environment.

Residents enjoyed a good quality of life in Clonakilty Community Hospital where they were facilitated to enjoy each day to the maximum of their ability.