Hero Holland saves Kilbrittain as Hickey scores 0-13 in win

Kilbrittain 0-19

Milford 1-12

OLIVER O’BRIEN REPORTS

KILBRITTAIN secured a welcome win over Milford in the first round of the Co-op Superstores County Premier JHC on Saturday evening in Banteer.

The West Cork men made the brighter start. Mark Hickey hit a free, followed by a long-range effort from Tomás Sheehan. Hickey added another free before Milford opened their account from Henry O’Gorman. Brian Murphy added a point for Milford and they levelled the game for a brief moment with O’Gorman’s second of the day. Kilbrittain hit the next four points, dominating the next ten minutes, with Tomás Sheehan distributing a lot of the ball and Sean Sexton making some strong attacking runs.

Josh O’Donovan and Philip Wall both hit points followed by two more frees from the unerring Mark Hickey. An O’Gorman free was followed by another two frees from Hickey to make it 0-9 to 0-4.

O’Gorman and Hickey swapped frees before O’Gorman was found free at the edge of the Kilbrittain square and billowed the net from close range. The hardworking Tadgh O’Flynn popped up with a point to cut the gap to the minimum but Kilbrittain finished the half stronger with another free from Hickey and a fine score from Josh O’Donovan. It was 0-12 to 1-6 at the break.

Kilbrittain stretched the lead with a free from Hickey almost from the throw-in for the restart, but they were not to trouble the scoreboard for the next 16 minutes. Three long-range frees for Milford from the stick of Eoin Dillon and a Brian Murphy equaliser made it level.

Kilbrittain were struggling to find their rhythm and Milford hit the front with another O’Gorman’s free. This score however seemed to give Kilbrittain the kick they needed as they responded immediately with two quick frees from Hickey. The Carbery club introduced fresh legs to the attack and regained control. Hickey hit another point to put Kilbrittain two points clear.

Milford needed something special and a long-range delivery from Anthony Watson looked like it would go over, hit the upright and rebounded into the path of Dillon who hit an unstoppable shot which brought out a wonder reflex save from Aaron Holland.

Spurred on by the save, Kilbrittain finished the game strong with three unanswered points from Hickey, a lovely score from Maurice Sexton and a late long-range free from Ross Cashman. Milford did score a late point through Eoin Dillon but it was too little too late.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-13 (12f); J O’Donovan 0-2; T Sheehan, P Wall, M Sexton, R Cashman (f) 0-1 each.

Milford: H O’Gorman 1-5 (5f); E Dillon 0-4 (4f); B Murphy 0-2; T O’Flynn 0-1.

Kilbrittain: Aaron Holland; Colm Sheehan, Nick O’Donovan, James Hurley; Ross Cashman, Tomas Sheehan, Maurice Sexton; Sean Sexton, Josh O’Donovan; Bertie Butler, Declan Harrington, Sam Shorten; Philip Wall, Tomas Harrington, Mark Hickey.

Subs: Conor Ustianowski for Butler (45); Ronan Crowley for Shorten (50).

Milford: Mike Cremin; Stephen O’Flynn, Kieran O’Flynn, Ryan O’Gorman; Tadhg O’Flynn, Anthony Watson, Ciaran O’Sullivan; Micheal O’Flynn, Pat Watson; Eoin Dillon, Daire Hannigan, Seanie O’Connell; Ethan Buckley, Henry O’Gorman, Brian Murphy.

Referee: John Kenneally (Kanturk).