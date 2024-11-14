Harte: This is just incredible, I can’t believe we have done it again

‘BURN the boats because there is no going back’ was captain Laura O’Mahony’s rallying cry as O’Donovan Rossa’s players and mentors struggled to put their latest Munster success into words.

The O’Donovan Rossa captain’s winning speech struck the right tone but also acted as reminder that the Skibbereen club is far from finished. Up senior next year, Rossas are two wins away from emulating their 2023 triple-crown of LGFA trophies.

Elsewhere around the Mallow pitch, Rossa players and mentors delighted in their latest provincial triumph.

‘This is just incredible, I can’t believe we have done it again,’ Lisa Harte said.

‘There were times in that game where I thought we wouldn’t but, again, our girls just dug it out. We never panicked. I really think it was our supporters who got us through today. The support was absolutely incredible. They were the making of us.’

Michelle Donnellan was another Rossa’s player struggling to take in the enormity of their moment.

‘It is mighty, it is brilliant, I just can’t believe it,’ Donnellan beamed.

‘Delighted it is all over now! We had to be on point the whole day and couldn’t let anything slide. We got there in the end. We pulled through but they (St Ailbe’s) were a very tough side, very physical as well.

‘It is amazing winning a Munster final two years in a row. Back to training now and we will see what comes next.’

Éabha O’Donovan top scored with 0-4 and was glad to get over the line in such a tight, defensive final.

‘It is unreal and, genuinely, with five minutes to go, I didn’t know if it was possible,’ the young forward added.

‘The girls really dug in and around the middle third, they were unbelievable. I genuinely don’t think we would have won today without our supporters. With ten minutes to go, they started the Rossa chant. It would make you shiver. It always gives you that extra yard.’

O’Donovan Rossa coach Derek Tobin was delighted with his team’s efforts but also paid tribute to a gallant St Ailbe’s.

‘In fairness to them (St Ailbe’s) they are unbelievable athletes running up and down that pitch all afternoon,’ Tobin commented.

‘First half, we didn’t settle the way we wanted to. There were times we struggled to get the ball out (of defence). I thought our runners really came through in the second half when we upped the workrate.

‘We were well organised under pressure which was brilliant to see. Our subs made a difference. Aoife (O’Driscoll) kicked a couple of points and Sinead Farrell was outstanding when she came on. There is a panel of 30 players there, every one of them puts their shoulder to the wheel. They push each other every night at training. We couldn’t ask any more than that of them.’