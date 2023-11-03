Goleen goals pave the way to Carbery glory

Goleen 4-4

St Oliver Plunkett’s 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

NEVER was it more appropriate to say goals win games than in Bantry on Saturday when Goleen hit the net four times, coming from five points down with five minutes remaining to snatch the title with two late goals.

In this cracking Bandon Co-op junior B football final on an excellent pitch, Plunkett’s were endeavouring to add the South West title to the county crown won earlier in the season, while Goleen were looking for their first title since 2019 and their fourth in all.

A game of swaying fortunes saw Goleen strike for two first-half goals to lead by three points at half time but back came Plunkett’s with their goal in a dominant third quarter. Taking control, they built a five-point lead and seemed certain winners with five minutes left. But Goleen had other ideas.

A flowing move in the 56th minutes saw Michael O’Reilly billowing the Plunketts’ net and in the 59th minute the roof caved in on the Ahiohill men when they failed to deal with a high ball into the square and Daniel O’Driscoll first-timed it into the roof of the net. O’Driscoll sealed the issue with an insurance point three minutes later and the cup was heading west to the Mizen Peninsula, no doubt sparking off a bank holiday weekend of celebrations.

‘I can’t say enough about this bunch of lads, they never know when they’re beaten,’ said a jubilant Goleen mentor Kieran Sheehan.

‘We were in serious trouble out there but we pulled it out of the fire; they never threw in the towel. It shows what Donal McGrath has put into the team all the year: they never gave up.

‘It was the perfect situation at the end, we hit them with the two goals at just the right time, hit them with one goal and then another on top of it and little time to come back.’

It was Goleen who took the initiative from the start as Michael O’Reilly (free) and Paul Sheehan put them two points in front, before Michael Sheehan drove a good goal chance wide. Plunkett’s didn’t register their first score until the 13th minute when MP Keohane pointed a free but they were rocked back on their heels a minute later when impressive Goleen midfielder Matthew Sheehan burst through the centre, played a one-two with wing back Patrick Sheehan and buried the ball in the net. Ironically, that was the score that woke the slumbering beast from Ahiohill and it was the Magpies, trailing by 1-2 to 0-1, who began to gain control starting the second quarter.

With Conor O’Driscoll and Conor McCarthy getting the upper-hand at midfield and the experienced MP Keohane leading the young fliers, Padraig Healy, Roy O’Driscoll and David White in the forward line, Plunkett’s struck for the next three scores to cancel out the goal. Goalkeeper Brian Walsh, who spent as much time in attack as between the posts, sallied forth to point and Keohane had two to cut the lead to a single point.

However, all their good work went for nought when Matthew Sheehan combined with the hard-working Darren O’Donoghue to crash home his second goal in the 29th minute. Roy O’Driscoll closed a lively first half with a Plunketts’ point to leave Goleen in front by 2-2 to 0-5 at half time. Patrick Sheehan, Padraig Reidy, Tadhg Cullinane, Daniel O’Driscoll and Adam Sheehan were others to do well for Goleen in the first half.

It was a much more determined Plunkett’s who emerged in the second half, the move of the strong Conor McCarthy to full forward paying rich dividends. With goalkeeper Brian Walsh, Eddie and Niall O’Driscoll, Ronan McCarthy and Gary McCarthy driving forward from defence, they had the opening two points on the restart, Walsh (free) and Keohane raising white flag.

The Magpies’ supporters were in full voice in the 42nd minute when Gary McCarthy lofted a high centre into the Goleen goalmouth and Conor McCarthy rose highest to fist to the net. Plunkett’s in front and really motoring now. Even though Padraig Reidy fisted a Goleen point a minute later, it was all Plunkett’s as they kicked the next four points, from the flying Roy O’Driscoll (2), Conor McCarthy and impressive sub Seán Gazdar.

Five points in front, with only five minutes remaining, Plunkett’s possibly made the mistake of falling back to defend their lead and Goleen took full advantage to turn the game on its head, with two winning goals that were created from a never-say-die spirit.

Little wonder there were great celebrations in the Goleen camp as the Nolan Cup was presented to the winning captain Padraig Reidy.

‘It’s a big step-up for us now to junior A next season but the good thing is that we have done very well in Division 2 of the league for the past few seasons and there were a lot of junior A teams in that division. We’ve had good games against them and that will really stand to us as we go forward from here,’ added Kieran Sheehan as he left to join the dressing-room celebrations.

Scorers

Goleen: Matthew Sheehan 2-0; Daniel O’Driscoll 1-1; Michael O’Reilly 1-1 (1f); Padraig Sheehan, Padraig Reidy 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Conor McCarthy 1-1; MP Keohane 0-4 (2f; Roy O’Driscoll 0-3; Brian Walsh 0-2 (1f); Seán Gazdar 0-1.

Goleen: Ronan Kennedy; Eden Healy, Paul Collins, Michael Sheehan; Padraig Reidy, Jack O’Driscoll, Patrick Sheehan; Matthew Sheehan, Tadhg Cullinane; Padraig O’Regan, Daniel O’Driscoll, Jake Coughlan; Darren O’Donovan, Adam Sheehan, Michael O’Reilly.

Subs: Shane O’Leary for P O’Regan (50), Tadhg Reidy for E Healy (50), David O’Leary for D O’Driscoll (62).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Eddie O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea, Niall O’Driscoll; Gary McCarthy, Ronan McCarthy, Mark Kelly; Conor McCarthy, Conor O’Driscoll; Padraig Healy, MP Keohane, Roy O’Driscoll; David White, Sean O’Donovan, Mike Collins.

Subs: Mike McCarthy for M Kelly (15), Darragh McCarthy for C Dullea (22), Seán Gazdar for D McCarthy (ht), Seán White for M McCarthy (52).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).