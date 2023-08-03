Ger O’Callaghan hits 2-2 to power Gabriel Rangers to well-deserved win

Gabriel Rangers 2-12

Glenville 1-8

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

GABRIEL Rangers are up and running in this season’s Bon Secours Intermediate A Football Championship.

Weather conditions were not pleasant at Kilmurry on Sunday afternoon with rain and wind to contend with, but the players provided an entertaining encounter in this opening-round Group B championship tie.

Gabriel Rangers had wind advantage in the first half, but after being hit by a Glenville goal in the seventh minute they looked to be in some difficulty. They eventually settled and seven unanswered points reflected their control. Still, the Carbery men needed the goal which came in the 24th minute from Gerald O’Callaghan to make their situation comfortable.

The winners held a 1-9 to 1-5 interval lead and despite facing the wind they carried the game to the East Cork men in the second half. A second goal from Gerald O’Callaghan at the three-quarter stage really made victory secure.

O’Callaghan opened the scoring with a second-minute point but Sean Desmond replied for Glenville with a brace. He then set up a goal for Colin O’Keeffe to put his side four points clear after seven minutes.

Mark Cronin pulled a point back from a tricky angle but after James O’Regan’s point in the 13th minute Gabriels really made possession count with points from five different players. The goal followed, Luka Bowen and Paddy O’Driscoll combining to set up the chance for O’Callaghan which he skilfully capitalised on.

Glenville replied with two points and then matched Keith O’Driscoll’s point to leave Gabriels ahead at the break by four points, not a great lead but they had been playing well.

The West Cork side really put in a terrific opening ten minutes in the second half even if they had only a Mark Cronin point from a free to show for their efforts. Their goalkeeper Liam Hegarty twice made outstanding saves from Glenville’s Brendan Lehane. They struck for a second decisive goal at the three-quarter stage. The O’Driscolls, Paddy and Keith, ran the ball in from midfield before the latter parted to Gerald O’Callaghan who fired home his second goal.

Mark Cronin added a point from a free and one felt that the outcome was now certain and so it proved. Gabriels were in control to the finish and the loss to a black card of defender Danny McSweeney came too late in injury time to matter.

Killian O’Sullivan, Killian O’Brien and McSweeney were excellent in defence, Sean Kelleher and Kieran Roycroft were on top at midfield and all the forwards made valuable contributions to the victory.

Next up for Gabriel Rangers is a West Cork derby with Adrigole in Bantry on August 20th.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: G O’Callaghan 2-2; M Cronin 0-5 (1f); J O’Regan 0-2; S Kelleher (f), P O’Driscoll, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Glenville: J Cooke 0-4 (2f); C O’Keeffe 1-0; S Desmond 0-2; S Curtin, C O’Leary 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Liam Hodnett, David Regan, Cillian O’Sullivan; Cillian O’Brien, Richard Moynihan, Danny McSweeney; Seán Kelleher, Kieran Roycroft; Luka Bowen, Gerald O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Driscoll; Mark Cronin, James O’Regan, Keith O’Driscoll.

Sub: James McKnight for Bowen (55).

Glenville: Craig O’Reilly; Tom Dinan, Eddie Delahunt, Donal Sheehan; Joe Carver, Michael O’Driscoll, Shane O’Reilly; Cathal Fitzgerald, Ryan Murray; Josh Cooke, Seán Desmond, Ciarán O’Leary; Colin O’Keeffe, Brendan Lehane, Seamus Curtin.

Subs: Colin Cronin and Davan O’Sullivan for Dinan and Carver (ht), Andrew Desmond for D Sheehan (40), James Gowen for Curtin (49), Pádraig O’Leary for O’Keeffe (53), Darragh O’Leary for Murray (57).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).