Gavin Coombes is playing some of his best rugby, says Ian Costello

IAN Costello wasn’t surprised to see Gavin Coombes called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales in Cardiff – the Munster interim coach feels the Skibbereen man is playing his best rugby right now.

Coombes scored two tries as Munster beat the Scarlets 29-8 in the URC at Thomond Park on Saturday night. It takes his Munster try tally to 49, and he is fourth in the province’s list of all-time top try scorers.

On Sunday, Coombes and Rosscarbery’s John Hodnett were called into the main Ireland squad for this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Wales; it’s an opportunity for both back-rowers to show what they can do.

While Coombes won two Ireland caps in the summer of 2021, it’s his first time back involved with the senior set-up since the pre-World Cup training camp in 2023. For Hodnett, it’s a first call-up to the Ireland senior side.

‘I think Gavin's playing some of the best rugby I've ever seen him play,’ Ian Costello said after Coombes’ man-of-the-match performance against Scarlets.

‘He's always been a quality player but what he's doing now is moment-on-moment. His physical and mental conditioning at the moment is on such an upward trajectory, he's worked really hard,’ added Costello who was of the thinking Coombes would be involved with the Ireland As against England on Sunday, and he still might be.

‘And then the quality moments on the back of that as well, he's well deserving and I'm delighted he's got that opportunity with the ‘A’s, and I'd be surprised if he didn't take that with both hands. His game is getting more and more rounded, and he was well supported by a lot of forwards tonight.’

With Jack Crowley also involved in the Ireland squad, it means three West Cork men have been involved in training this week.