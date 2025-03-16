Gary Daly sets up Bold Thady Quill Cup final clash with James O’Donovan and Aidan Murphy

BALLINAGREE drew the crowds last weekend for the third semi-final of the Bold Thady Quill Cup.

Lining up against each other here were Gary Daly from Fermoy up against North Cork man Seamus Sexton, for a total stake of €13,000. Daly took the lead with his fourth shot and was led no more from there. Daly took the first two shots of this score, Sexton got an unbelievable third shot to ‘Timmy Nuts’ house, before a bad blunder from Daly but he recovered well with a massive fourth bowl past the Junior Line.

After three more shots each, nothing separated the pair, Daly just keeping his nose in front. At the Pink House, Daly began to rise some odds on his opponent, but after two more heading for the Post Office straight nothing separated them again. Daly rose big odds at the Quay Wall and held this to the lollipops. He sealed his victory with two more over the finish line to secure his place in the final, playing Aidan Murphy and James O’Donovan.

Preceding this score on the outward journey from the village, Conor Lucey played Eoin McCarthy for €5,000 a-side. It was five shots each out to the Quay Wall, as McCarthy held minimal odds. Lucey got his first fore bowl up past the ‘Post Office’, as McCarthy misplaced his bowl left. On up past the Pink House, Lucey led by ten metres. But McCarthy back in front after the next shots. At the double gates McCarthy odds were only 20 metres, nothing separating them. McCarthy got a huge touch to the back of the Cross and this was the turning point in the score for him; he rose big odds with his next two shots facing the line and held out to win by a bowl of odds.

Mark Bourke made the journey from Berrings to take on David Hegarty on his own patch in Lyre, as they played for €1,200 a side. After poor opening shots from both, up past the forest entrance in three each Bourke took his first lead. After two more over the tunnel Hegarty was back in front by ten metres. Three more each to Crowley’s bend where Bourke was back in front and held a nice lead. Then, a bad blunder from Hegarty as he missed the crossover and missed Bourke’s tip again to concede a bowl of odds. They both went up to McCarthy’s bend in another but Bourke was rising big odds with his bowl. Two more up past the big tree and two more back of the line where Bourke won by a bowl. There was double victory for the North Cork Bourke’s as Mark Bourke (Jnr) beat Mickey Harrington in a return score for €1,400 a-side.