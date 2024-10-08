Garden brings out best of Ballydehob

A new community garden space is the latest part of a local vision to create a ‘better Ballydehob’, writes Emma Connolly

THE eclectic and exuberant community of Ballydehob has unveiled its latest attraction – a glorious garden that’s a welcoming space for all.

The newly-opened garden was a project driven by the local community council, a group that was set up in the early 90s, who are united in their vision to create a ‘better Ballydehob’.

Over three decades later, the evidence of their work can be seen at every turn in the village – from the local tennis courts, to the community field. However, it was their decision to purchase the former AIB building on the main street that set them up for ongoing success.

Chairperson William Swanton explains how a public meeting took place in 2013 where those attending requested the community council look into buying the bank, which at that stage had been closed for several years.

‘It was in the middle of a recession,’ recalls William. ‘The asking price for the building was €70,000 but we couldn’t get funding from any bank. We went to Skibbereen Credit Union where we met the late Donal O’Driscoll, himself a great community man, and got their backing.’

Fast forward to 2016 and The Bank House opened after ground floor renovations which were made possible with the help of local tradespeople including Tim McCarthy, Tom Young, Gordon O’Sullivan, Joe O’Brien and also through the support of the local people by their participation and support of the community lotto, shop and fundraising, and also grants from Cork County Council.

A museum, which is devoted to honouring West Cork’s contribution to the arts movement of the 20th and 21st centuries, followed in 2018.

The brainchild of acclaimed artist Brian Lalor, the Ballydehob Arts Museum (BAM) assembles, catalogues and displays collections of works from that era, as well as building up information on all the participants in the West Cork arts movement.

The loan taken out to purchase the building was paid in full after just five years, and the premises is now also home to an information office, and multi-purpose spaces that are available to the community for classes, and more.

Major upgrades were made to the building in 2023, thanks to an SEAI community grant which supports new approaches to achieving energy efficiency in Irish communities.

William recalls how it was a window salesperson recommended the community grant as a potential route for getting the building upgraded.

‘He said to me, “there’s 27 windows and four doors here. You’ll be spending the next 20 to 25 years doing them, and you still won’t have insulation.” So he told me about the community grant. He gave us the contacts of SE Systems, now one of the project co-ordinators. That’s how it started!’

The Bank House was awarded a grant of €54,860 to complete an extensive energy upgrade. SE Systems, the registered project co-ordinators working on the building, provided additional funds and upgraded the windows, doors, walls and overall fabric of the building. Heat pumps and solar PV panels were also installed. The solar PV allows them to generate their own electricity and power the heat pumps. Any excess electricity can be sold back to the grid.

Following the energy retrofit, the building is now a warm and comfortable place to visit. William uses the solar PV app to understand how much electricity the building is using at any given time.

‘I can be at home and I can see how much electricity was made every day, every month, every year, how much carbon we’ve saved. It’s amazing. They really made a mighty job of the building.’

With the internal works were done, the council’s attention and energy turned to the exterior.

‘We have a backyard which we really never did much with. In 2021 we were fortunate enough to get a donation from a US-based West Cork man called Eamon McDonald.

‘His brother Noel, was a lovely, quiet easy-going man who lived in Kilcoe, but who often came to Ballydehob. He loved the village, and the villagers loved him. He passed away in 2019, and Eamon, another very kind man, donated €10,000 to us in Noel’s memory.

‘After putting our heads together we decided that creating a garden would be a fitting honour to him.’

The garden was recently officially opened, along with a plaque explaining the donation from Eamon McDonald. It’s a serene, green space in the village centre, comprising a lawn, tables and seating, a dance platform and an enclosed performance area, helped along by a community enhancement grant from Cork County Council.

‘It’s wheelchair-accessible, and is walled in so is safe for children, making it ideal for all ages,’ said William.

A key feature of the garden is an attractive stone seat, made by talented tradesman Phil Shanahan from Dunbeacon, called ‘Noel’s Seat.’

‘We think he’d have loved it. He was a very knowledgeable man and would have enjoyed sitting and chatting to passersby,’ said William.

‘We’re delighted how the garden turned out and are grateful to everyone who came on board, including the community council, tradespeople and members of the community who helped out. It’s something that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors, of all ages, and where Noel’s spirit can live on.’

Community council secretary Joanne Cassidy said the garden adds ‘an extra dimension to the centre of the village.’ ‘It’s such a sweet spot and one that’s there for everyone to avail of. It has so many potential uses and it’s up to the whole community what takes place there, but the most important thing is that it’s enjoyed.’

William acknowledged how fortunate Ballydehob is to have such a thriving community spirit.

His advice to other communities who may be energised by what Ballydehob has achieved is to ‘work with good people like the members, workers and volunteers we have in Ballydehob Area Community Council. Do your research find out what grants or funding are available and talk to other people as you will learn along the way.’