Gardaí alerted after men seen loitering in laneway near schools

GARDAÍ were called to ward off anti-social behaviour in a laneway adjacent to several schools in Skibbereen last week.

The principal of one of the schools issued an alert after a parent became aware of two young men ‘loitering and engaging in anti-social behaviour’ on the morning of Wednesday March 26th.

Shortly before 9am, the witness alleged that there was a smell of drugs at the laneway and said the men became verbally abusive, even threatening, towards him.

The gardaí were called and parents have been advised that they will continue to monitor the lane, which is used by pupils attending St Joseph’s NS, St Patricks BNS, Gaelscoil Dr M Ui Shuilleabhain, Naíonra Phobail an Sciobairí, Skibbereen Community School, and West Cork Campus.

School authorities expressed the hope that the anti-social behaviour, last Wednesday morning, was an isolated incident.

But they said it served as a reminder to ‘be vigilant about our personal safety and that of our children’.

They also asked parents to accompany their child to school, or ensure they travel in a group.

A garda spokesperson commented: ‘Gardaí have received a report of anti-social behaviour that is alleged to have occurred in Skibbereen, on Wednesday, March 26th.

Enquiries are ongoing.