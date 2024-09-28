Free-scoring Castletown hit top spot after 6-0 win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CASTLETOWN Celtic moved to the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division after they dominated Beara United with a 6-0 win.

Niall O’Halloran netted a hat-trick (5, 60, 73), with additional goals from Eoin O’Reilly (53), Rory O’Sullivan (75) and Jack O’Callaghan (84) sealing an emphatic victory for Castletown.

In the Drinagh derby, it was Drinagh Rangers A who triumphed against their B team, winning 2-1. Goals either side of half-time from Mark Grace (42) and Sean Calnan (49) secured the win, despite a late strike from Damien Fernandes (82) for the B side. It’s two wins from two now for Drinagh, with the B side yet to claim a point this season.

A lone goal from Conor Brosnan in the 20th minute was enough for Bunratty United to edge past Togher Celtic 1-0 and give Bunratty their first win of the league campaign.

***

Skibbereen AFC continued their fast start to the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship with a 2-1 victory over Castlelack. Early goals inside the first quarter from Michael O’Regan and Mark Collins set the tone, while Rob O’Mahony-Self’s strike in the 30th minute for Castlelack proved only to be a mere consolation. That makes it three wins from three for Skibbereen, who now sit on top of the table.

Right behind Skibbereen in second position are Baltimore who eased past Aultagh Celtic B with a 4-0 victory. Cian Coughlan opened the scoring in the 16th minute, putting them 1-0 up at the break. Baltimore were very clinical in the second period with John Davis (50), Danny Collins (76), and Dan MacEoin (84) all scoring to secure the three points.

A five-star second-half performance from Aultagh Celtic propelled them to a 5-0 win over Ardfield. The game was level at the interval but goals from Oisin O’Connell (46), Kieran Nangle (58), Brian Dineen (61), Daniel O’Connell (63), and Steven O’Connell (75) ensured a comfortable victory.

Skibbereen Celtic got their second win of the league with a 3-0 victory over Bay Rovers. All three goals came in the first half with Luke O’Sullivan grabbing a brace and Eoin O’Donovan netting the third.

***

In the FAI Junior Cup, following a goalless draw between Dunmanway Town and Mayfield United, the West Cork side emerged victorious in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 4-3. Ray Jennings scored the decisive penalty, securing a memorable win for his side despite having been reduced to ten men.

No silverware this time for Clonakilty Soccer Club, as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Grattan United in the Beamish/Murphys Inter League Cup Final last Friday night.