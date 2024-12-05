Four face drug smuggling charges at Special Criminal Court hearing

FOUR men charged with a major drugs smuggling operation in West Cork earlier this year are to be sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court for conspiracy to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000.

Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (44) of no fixed address in Spain, Ali Mazidi (48) of 700 South Banke Plauts, 40 3012 HB, Nethelands, and Kiumaars Ghabiri (51) of Rotterdam, Netherlands are charged with conspiracy with seven others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 into the State between February 27th and March 14th.

At a recent sitting of Bandon District Court, Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that the director of public prosecutions (DPP) has directed prosecution on indictment to the Special Criminal Court on one count of conspiracy to commit a serious offence, namely the importation of controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt Mulcahy said the DPP consents for all three accused to be returned for trial or be sent forward on a signed plea should this arise.

He sought an adjournment for all three accused to December 6th for the service of books of evidence.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen, representing Mario Angel del Rio, consented for her client to be remanded in custody until December 6th and requested a Spanish interpreter for the next court date. She also asked for the book of evidence to be translate into Spanish.

Nicolas Hall BL, instructed by Paul Tiernan Solicitors, and representing Ali Mazidi, requested that a Dutch translator be present on the next court date and consented for his client to be remanded in custody until December 6th.

Solicitor Flor Murphy, representing Kiumaars Ghabiri, also consented for his client to be remanded in custody until December 6th and also requested a Dutch translator for the next court date.

Another accused, Sean Curran of 5 Roslea Terrace, Clones, Co Monaghan, who faces the same charge as his co-accused, appeared at a subsequent court hearing.

He had been successful in securing bail previously. He was remanded on continuing bail by Judge King to also appear in court on December 6th next for the service of the book of evidence.

The four accused along with six other men were arrested in West Cork on March 14th last when gardaí stopped a truck and a SUV at Tragumna Pier and a camper van, which was stopped on the main street in Leap.

A previous court heard that the file into this case is 4,500 pages long and contains 12 Lever Arch Ring binders as well as electronic material.