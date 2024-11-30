Five-goal West Cork U16s return to winning ways

THE West Cork Academy U14 and U16 schoolboys’ squads registered impressive SFAI Inter-League results in the Munster sections of their national competitions.

A superb first-half performance helped the West Cork Academy U16 squad lay the foundation of an SFAI Munster Inter-League 5-2 win over Limerick County. Ahead 4-2 at the break, West Cork kept a clean sheet in the second period and added another goal to round off a super result.

Five different players got their names on the scoresheet with Padraig O’Sullivan, Aodan Murphy, Art O’Leary, Matthew Buttimer and Luke Holland netting. Having lost to Cork in their provincial opener, this Limerick County victory sets the region’s U16s up nicely for their final group outing against Kerry on December 7th/8th.

The West Cork squad includes Daire Hurley, Aodan Murphy, Charlie Curtin, Matthew Buttimer, Luke Holland, Kevin Duffy, Alex Bramoulle, Liam Ryan, Art O’Leary, Joe O’Donovan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Milo Kinsella, Sean Platt and Kalen Murphy.

***

West Cork Academy’s U14 Schoolboys got off to a great start in their latest SFAI Munster Inter-League clash. Kerry enjoyed a 2-0 interval lead before their opponents redoubled their efforts and roared back to secure a 4-2 win. Eoin Hickey scored twice with Cole O’Tuama and Michael Ryan completing West Cork’s total.

That fantastic result eradicated the memory of an opening day 4-1 reversal at the hands of Limerick Desmond. A final group clash against Cork has been pencilled in for the first weekend of December.

***

Elsewhere, the West Cork Academy suffered disappointing results in the U12, U13 and U16 age-grades. The region’s U12s put up another impressive effort but were no match for Cork Athletic in their latest SFAI Munster Inter-League outing at the Clonakilty RFC astro. Limerick County visit West Cork on the weekend of December 7th/8th. The region’s U12s conclude their opening phase away to Clare on the second weekend of January.

An understrength U15 schoolboys squad were beaten 6-0 by Cork but will hope to rebound against Waterford in their final group fixture.

The West Cork Academy U13s put in a commendable effort away to Limerick County. Kingsley Crosby Osagie opened the scoring before Danny Carroll handed the visitors a 2-0 lead. Limerick County hit back however, and netted four unanswered goals to win 4-2. West Cork round off a four-team group by hosting Cork United on December 7th or 8th.