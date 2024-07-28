Fines of €2,450 are rounded down to €100

Fines totalling €2,450 were rounded down to €100 – almost everything that the accused had in his pocket – at a recent court sitting.

One of many bench warrants had been issued for the accused, Denis Foley of Scartagh, Clonakilty when he appeared before Judge Philip O’Leary at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

The court presenter, Insp Ian O’Callaghan, said the accused often offered to pay the outstanding fines at ‘the next’ court sitting but the money required to cover all the fines never materialised.

Solicitor defending, Colette McCarthy, said she didn’t believe that the accused, who made a similar offer to pay the full amount at the next scheduled court, would be in funds.

In fact, she said she had repeatedly pointed out to her client that he had served more time in the back seat of garda patrol cars – having been arrested on bench warrants for non-payment of his fines – than he would if he had been sentenced for the offences. Judge Philip O’Leary asked the accused if he had any money on him. The accused said he had €100, but when he checked it was €125.

The judge ordered the accused to pay one of the €100 fines that was outstanding and he struck out the rest.