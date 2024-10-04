Fast-starting Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas hit Ross with early goals

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 3-11

Carbery Rangers 0-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BENEFITTING from a lightning start having billowed the Carbery Rangers net twice inside the opening ten minutes, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas successfully thwarted the formidable challenge presented by Carbery Rangers’ second string at Ballinacarriga on Saturday.

It was a case of double delight for Mathúnas as they now have qualified for the semi-final of the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship to add to the feat of their hurlers already qualified for the same stage in the Carbery JAHC.

A good start is half the battle and certainly after Jack O’Callaghan (free), Caolan O’Donovan of Mathúnas and Timmy Cullinane and Niall Keane of Rangers traded scores to leave it all square, 0-2 to 0-2, after seven minutes, suddenly the game exploded into life.

A free out at the right touchline was expertly directed into a crowded Rangers goalmouth by Jack O’Callaghan. In a hectic tussle for possession Rangers failed to clear their lines. Up popped goal-poacher supreme Kevin O’Donovan to steer the ball past Aaron O’Brien for a fortuitous but well-taken opening goal.

It was to get worse before it got better for a strangely hesitant Rangers in defence, despite good play by Alan O’Rourke and Caolan Hayes. However, unlike the opening goal, there was no doubt about the quality of Mathúnas second green flag.

Excellent inter-play by Kevin O’Donovan and Matt Draper saw the latter get possession, swivel and drill a rocket past Aaron O’Brien for one of the goals of the season.

Alarm bells were ringing in the Rangers camp. Despite the hard grafting of John O’Brien, Evan Browne, Conor Twomey, Niall Hayes and Timmy Cullinane, there was little respite from a fully-focussed Mathúnas outfit that was firing on all cylinders. Timmy Cullinane was now operating on the mark as Rangers attempted to break down a rock solid Mathúnas defence with Conor O’Sullivan, Cathal Mangan, Aaron Draper, Barry Lordan and keeper Oisín O’Leary playing leading roles.

Rangers could only manage a solitary point from the boot of Kieran Fitzpatrick for the remainder of the half. Not so Mathúnas as Kevin O’Donovan, Jamie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan and Caolan O’Donovan who all scored as Mathúnas led 2-8 to 0-3 at the break.

On resuming it was Rangers who needed the boost of a goal to revive flagging fortunes. Unfortunately, from their perspective it was Mathúnas who delivered the goods. A scintillating move involving Barry Lordan and Conor O’Sullivan saw Rangers defence part like the Red Sea, leaving the latter to expertly steer the ball to the net from close range.

In fairness, teams of lesser mettle would have thrown in the towel. Not so the Rosscarbery brigade and now monopolising possession with John O’Brien, Evan Browne, Conor Twomey and Timmy Cullinane at full throttle, at last things were looking up. Slowly, but surely the deficit was narrowed.

The speedy Cullinane had three on the trot. Scores from John O’Brien, Conor Twomey, Cullinane again with another brace and Eoghan Hayes saw the scoreboard looking much more respectable, 3-9 to 0-11, a Kevin O’Donovan white flag sandwiched in between.

Enter former Cork senior John Hayes into the fray, his introduction playing a key role in earning Rangers a late spot-kick. Up stepped Hayes and his thunderbolt had goal written all over it, only for Oisín O’Leary to dive spectacularly to his right and enact a brilliant save. That was that, show over and Mathúnas deserving winners.

‘We have really focused on getting out of blocks quickly in recent games and we managed to do that again today,’ Mathúnas selector Darren Coughlan said.

‘We spoke at half time about not allowing Carbery Rangers back into the game. It worked and that third goal shut the door on them, allowing us to empty the bench to good effect to keep the momentum going.

‘Against Colum’s we got four massive block-downs to deprive them of goals and the same happened again today. We knew if we kept a clean sheet, we would have a great chance and so it turned out.’

Our Star: Timmy Cullinane was a key figure in Carbery Rangers’ attack, but Kevin O’Donovan was again a class act, the Mathúnas dual star emphasising his talent and football ability with a superb 1-5 tally, all from play.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Kevin O’Donovan 1-5; Matt Draper, Conor O’Sullivan 1-0 each; Jack O’Callaghan 0-3 (f); Caolan O’Donovan 0-2; Jamie Lucey 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Timmy Cullinane 0-6 (1f); John O’Brien 0-2; Niall Keane, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Eoghan Hayes, Conor Twomey 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Oisín O’Leary; Eoin Mangan, Seán Crowley, Gavin Aherne; Aaron Draper, Conor O’Sullivan, Barry Lordan; Cathal Mangan, Matt Draper; Caolan O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan, Ronan McCarthy; James Fleming, Jamie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan.

Subs: Ted Lordan for Caolan O’Donovan (40), Nick Hilliard for Gavin Aherne (45), Jerh Hurley for Barry Lordan (50), Shane Corcoran for Ronan McCarthy (51).

Carbery Rangers: Aaron O’Brien; Alan O’Rourke, Caolan Hayes, Peter Óg Hill; Eoghan Hayes, Sam Linehan, Niall Keane; Conor Twomey, John O’Brien; Kieran Fitzpatrick, Christopher O’Donovan, Evan Browne; Timmy Cullinane, Jack O’Regan, Colm Hayes.

Subs: Michael Mennis for Caolan Hayes (ht), John Hayes for Chris O’Donovan (48), Michael O’Donovan for Jack O’Regan (51), Cillian Keane for Niall Keane (52), Ciarán Calnan for Michael Mennis (56).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).