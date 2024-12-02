Farmers’ fears over greenways

FARMERS in West Cork fear that planned greenway routes could split agricultural properties, threaten security, and pose an animal health risk.

That’s the view of IFA officials, who recently met senior staff from Cork County Council to highlight ‘serious concerns’ over three proposed greenway projects planned for West Cork. The Council, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), are planning three new regional greenways: Cork to Kinsale; a West Cork-Skibbereen section; and a West Cork-Bandon section, over the next six years.

The West Cork Skibbereen Greenway proposes three different sections from Skibbereen to Baltimore, which is 13km long; Skibbereen to Schull, which is 23km long; and Skibbereen to Drimoleague, 13km in length. While it’s possible that all three routes may get the go-ahead, it may ultimately be just two, or even one.

Greenways in other areas have provided a huge economic boost, with tourism and associated businesses feeling the benefits, along with becoming hugely popular public amenities. West Cork IFA chair Tadhg Healy said farmers are not against greenways but are very concerned over the disease risk and implications for their livestock herds from infrastructural projects such as greenways, especially in relation to the increased threat from TB.

‘There are existing public walkways in West Cork which farmers maintain and there’s great relationships built, and that has worked very well for walkers and farmers,’ said Mr Healy. ‘But these greenways are huge infrastructure projects going through private land – take a look at the Clare O’Leary walkway being built in Bandon at the moment, and you get an idea of the size of some of these infrastructure projects.’

He said infrastructure works like greenways and roadways can disrupt badgers and wildlife and consequently increase the spread of TB. ‘This is a major concern in an area like West Cork, where there is a high density of livestock and especially dairy herds,’ he said.

The possibility of compulsory purchase orders for land has further alarmed farmers.

IFA infrastructure chair Paul O’Brien said greenways should be predominantly developed on public lands and should avoid private farmlands, where possible, in line with the 2018 Strategy for the Future Development of National and Regional Greenways. ‘The greenways for West Cork do not follow this approach, as they are predominantly proposed on private farmlands. This is extremely difficult and causes major disruption to farmers and the agriculture sector.’

The IFA had already raised concerns with TII and last week a delegation met Council officials and held discussions described as ‘productive and informative’.

The IFA West Cork chair said serious concerns were also raised over other issues including privacy; security; litter; environment; and other issues. ‘The routes are a work in progress and we’ve raised our point and we’ll see what happens next,’ said Mr Healy.