FARM CLASSICS: Super comfort in Fiat’s 90 series

Fiat tractors have achieved a legendary status in Ireland, with many tractors still employed in frontline and supporting roles among many farms and contractors. The Irish farming landscape is inundated with Fiats, their popularity and respect reflected in the high resale value of clean examples, now starting to surpass that of the blue oval brand of the same era.

Agro Power, previously of the Carrigrohane Road, Cork, is a name that is synonymous with the terracotta brand in the south of Ireland. Established in the mid 1970s, they first sold the popular Fiat 1000 and 1300DT tractors. The ultimate success of the company came with the release of the 90 series tractors in the mid 80s.

Fiat 90 series tractors are renowned for their simplicity, performance, reliability and in particular their ability to punch well above their weight. Across the 90 series, Fiat employed three different engines, all manufactured in house, and were known as the 8000 series. These engines were available in three, four, five, and six cylinder variations. Most interestingly, regardless of the number of cylinders and diameter of the engine block bore, all engines used the same 115mm stroke.

The mid-range line up of Fiat tractors were powered by a number of different engines. The 80-90 was fitted with the 8045.05 five-cylinder powerplant with a 104mm bore, and a displacement of 3.9litres, producing 80hp.

Its slightly larger sibling, the 90-90, was fitted with the 8055.05 five-cylinder engine, again with a 104mm bore, but a displacement of 4.9 litres, which produced 90hp.

To add even more variation, the next jump up the ladder was to the 100hp and 110hp 100-90 and 110-90, however they employed different engines to their slightly smaller siblings. The six-cylinder 8065.06, with a bore of 100mm and a displacement of 5.4 litres produced the 100hp for the 100-90. The 8065.06 was again hired for the 110-90, this time in 5.86l guise, with a bore of 104mm to churn out 110hp.

Again, it is worth noting that the stroke of all these engines is an identical 115mm however the smaller 80-90 uses a different transmission.

Another attribute common to all tractors is the SuperComfort cab designed by Italian car stylist Pinafara. Despite the large layback doors (which have a nice feature of latching ajar), the actual foot entry area is quite narrow, yet the cab offers very good visibility, complete with sunroof for extra ventilation, with the diesel tank in a somewhat awkward position under the back window.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork