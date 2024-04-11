FARM CLASSICS: Same – a different kind of Italia 90

SAME, an acronym for Società Accomandita Motori Endotermici, was founded in 1942 in Treviglio, Italy, by the brothers Francesco and Eugenio Cassani. The Same tractor story however can be traced back to 1927 when the brothers developed their Trattrice Cassani, one of the world’s first diesel-powered tractors.

Same has been central to many takeovers of other tractor brands with the acquisition of Lamborghini tractors in 1972, Hurlimann in 1979 and Deutz Fahr in 1995 – all of which are now under the umbrella of the SDF group (Same-Deutz-Fahr). Interestingly, tractors can still be purchased under all four original names in a fitting nod to the heritage of the company.

Hugely successful, the company portfolio includes tractors, crawlers, orchard and vineyard tractors due to the great variations in the Italian terrain. In 1952, Same added 4wd drive to their DA series of tractors, one of the world’s first tractors with four-wheel drive fitted as standard.

Manufactured in Treviglio factory, the Same Antares range was launched in 1990 consisting of three models – the basic 4 cylinder 100 and the high spec six-cylinder 110 and 130. Powered by a Same 1000.6 air cooled 6l turbocharged engine, the Antares 130 produces 130hp.

The Antares was also marketed in white as the Lamborghini Formula Tractor or in green as the Hurlimann 6135. The 130 has a hydraulic output of 57l/min with can hoist 6.2 tons off the ground thanks to its twin assistor rams. The tractor is fitted with two PTO shafts for 540rpm and 1000rpm speeds.

The main gear-lever, hosts 1-6 along with a chunky grip housing a splitter. A F/R shuttle is located beyond the main gearstick, with a range selector below. Transmission options include 48F/R thanks to super reduction, slow, medium and high ranges, both available in 30 or 40kph options. Antares II models had upgraded 54F/R or 18F/R gearbox options.

Interestingly, in keeping with Same’s tradition of powerful names for their tractors, the word ‘Antares’ is in relation to the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. Like many tractors of their era, the Antares could suffer from electrical gremlins leading to reliability issues.

Our look at Antares continues next week with part two. If you have an Antares tractor, please get in touch!

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork